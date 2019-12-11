Metso to discontinue rubber and poly-met wear parts manufacturing in Ersmark, Sweden

Metso Corporation’s press release on December 11, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. EET

Metso continues to develop the global supply footprint in its Minerals Consumables business area by evaluating manufacturing capabilities in the EMEA region. As part of the initiative, the personnel negotiations concerning rubber and poly-met manufacturing operations in Sweden have resulted in a decision to discontinue the manufacturing in Ersmark, Sweden. The negotiations were announced in September.

The decision affects approximately 150 manufacturing related positions in Ersmark. Manufacturing operations in Ersmark will be ramped down in stages from the beginning of Q2 2020 with full closure expected in Q3 2020.

“Our strategy is to improve productivity and reduce logistics costs by building on the most efficient manufacturing and sourcing opportunities at a regional and global level to ensure the best value and availability for our customers. During the negotiations, we evaluated the EMEA region as a whole and came to the conclusion that consolidating the rubber and poly-met manufacturing operations in Sweden was the only feasible solution,” says Sami Takaluoma, President, Minerals Consumables business area. “This is a very unpleasant yet necessary action. Going forward, our focus will be on ensuring a sustainable transition for Ersmark as well as uninterrupted service to our customers.”

The Ersmark factory produces rubber and poly-met wear parts used in the mining industry. Today, Metso is the leading player in the rubber and poly-met mill lining business with a strong service network in all the main mining markets. In addition to Ersmark, Metso has another factory continuing synthetic wear part production in Trelleborg, Sweden, and nine other factories for synthetic solutions globally.

