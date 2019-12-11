WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, announced its 2020 Cell & Gene Therapies State of the Industry briefing will take place January 13, 2020 in San Francisco, held in conjunction with Biotech Showcase™ 2020.



ARM’s State of the Industry briefing is the largest cell and gene therapy-focused annual event taking place during the week of the 2020 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The briefing is expected to attract more than 500 of the field’s leading executives, investors, life science media, patient advocates, and academic leaders.

This briefing offers a comprehensive industry overview, including insights into key sector trends and metrics, the financial and partnering outlook, recent advances, the clinical pipeline and potential product approvals, commercialization challenges, and a preview of the coming year.

Preliminary Agenda:

8:00 – 8:20am | Introduction & Industry Update

Janet Lambert, CEO, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

8:20am – 9:05am | Emerging Cell Therapies for Cancer

Pascal Touchon, CEO, Atara Biotherapeutics

Matthew Kane, Co-Founder and CEO, Precision BioSciences

Samarth Kulkarni, CEO, CRISPR Therapeutics

9:05am – 9:50am | Next Generation Gene and Cell Technologies

Shelia Mikhail, CEO, AskBio

Laurence Cooper, CEO, Ziopharm

Timothy Miller, Co-Founder, President, & Chief Scientific Officer, Abeona Therapeutics

Registration is complimentary and open to the public; however, RSVP is required. The event will be broadcast live via streaming webcast, available on ARM’s website.

The briefing will take place at the Parc 55 Hilton, 55 Cyril Magnin Street in San Francisco, California from 8:00 – 9:50am and is held in conjunction with Biotech Showcase™, organized by EBD Group and Demy Colton. Please note that attendance at this briefing is separate from registering to attend the Biotech Showcase™ conference, which requires paid registration.

About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

