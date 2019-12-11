TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading media consultancy MightyHive today announced the appointment of Joaquin Murillo as director of account operations, Toronto, to oversee MightyHive’s programmatic operations in the market. Murillo brings more than 19 years in social media advertising, search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO), web analytics, programmatic advertising and insights generation across a variety of verticals. Murillo has received several industry awards including three Best in Search Media Innovation Awards, one Best in Search IAB MIXX Award and a Best Facebook Execution at the Shorty Awards.

“It is a pivotal time for marketers as digital transformation is now a requirement,” said Murillo. “MightyHive has the technical know-how and change management mindset that helps marketers seamlessly adapt to today’s market. As the company leads this charge around the world, I am honored to bring my experience to the MightyHive Canada team to support and grow our local presence.”

“We’re delighted to have Joaquin join our growing team. In his capacity as Director of Account Operations, Joaquin will oversee the management and growth of our enterprise clients and support our growing team of account managers, project leads and analytics specialists. Comfortable communicating in French, Joaquin will also support our clients in Quebec,” said Tessa Ohlendorf, managing director of MightyHive Canada. “We are thrilled to welcome Joaquin and look forward to growing the Canadian business with him as a key team member.”



About MightyHive

MightyHive is a new breed of media consultancy that partners with global brands and agencies seeking transformative marketing results in a time of massive disruption and opportunity. Recognized as a global leader in advanced marketing and advertising technologies, MightyHive provides consulting and services in the areas of media operations and training, data strategy and analytics.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Auckland, Bangkok, Chicago, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Melbourne, Milan, Montreal, Mumbai, New York, Paris, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Vancouver. In 2018, MightyHive merged with S4Capital plc (SFOR.L), a new age/new era digital advertising and marketing services company established by Sir Martin Sorrell in 2018.

