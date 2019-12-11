HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc. a leading provider of enterprise legal management, contract management and business process automation solutions, announced its latest achievement in ranking #33 on Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces for 2019. This is the second consecutive year Onit has secured a ranking on this list. The Houston Chronicle recognized 150 companies and organizations in Houston as Top Workplaces for 2019. These companies have been recognized based solely on surveys about the workplace completed by their employees.



“This is a truly amazing accomplishment as our employees are essential to our customers’ and partners’ continued success,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and founder of Onit. “We take great pride in cultivating an environment and culture for employees to thrive in and it also motivates us to make Onit an even better place to work for current and future employees.”

Any organization with 50 or more employees is eligible to participate, including private companies, public companies, non-profits and government. Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short 24-question survey. Companies were surveyed during April through July 2019. Awards are based on surveys analyzed by Energage, the Chronicle’s research partner for the project. Last year, more than 80,000 local workers gave feedback about their employers as part of the Top Workplaces program. Energage, which conducts Top Workplaces surveys for 50 newspapers, surveyed 2.6 million employees at more than 7,500 organizations in 2018.

Since the Chronicle launched its annual Top Workplaces report in 2010, the Houston region has added more than 700,000 jobs, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. And today’s 4.2 percent unemployment rate — nearly half the rate of 8.3 percent in 2010 — means it’s more important than ever to keep employees happy and create an environment that attracts new workers.

“The Top Workplaces program is about more than recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement. In more than a decade, we’ve surveyed more than 19 million people nationwide, and time and time again, our results show a strong workplace culture inspires employees to do their best. By far, the most successful organizations are the ones employees believe in.”

To learn more about the Houston Chronicle’s Top Workplaces, click here .

Why Onit

At Onit, everything is driven by our core values – passion, persistence, purpose and people. We strive to incorporate them into all aspects of our business and create a culture that innovates side by side with our customers, law firms and strategic partners. As one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America, Onit offers competitive compensation packages, ongoing career development, a 401K plan, health insurance (medical, vision and dental), a fully-stocked kitchen, weekly lunches, new hire happy hours and monthly game nights.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Jill Black

Onit, Inc.

713-560-9225