EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) announces the appointment of Ross Crane to the Board of Directors effective December 11, 2019. With the appointment of Crane, Wayside's Board consists of six directors, all of whom are independent under the listing standards of NASDAQ and four of whom have been appointed in the past two years.



Crane has extensive senior executive experience in technology distribution, manufacturing, and consumer electronic products. From 2011 to 2019, he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Nexeo Solutions, the third largest chemical and plastics distributor in the world with $4B in annual revenue. From 2008 to 2011, Crane served as Chief Financial Officer for Belkin International, a large manufacturer of consumer electronic products and accessories. He also served in a variety of senior finance and operational roles with Ingram Micro Inc. from 2005 to 2008 and Avnet Inc. from 1994 to 2005.

"Ross brings a strong background of executive level experience with large corporations in technology and industrial distribution. He has proven expertise in finance, mergers and acquisitions, and business transformation. As we implement our strategic plan, we look forward to having Ross' added insight and perspective on our board," said Andrew S. Bryant, director and chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the board of Wayside.

"Wayside is a world class specialty distributor, focused on the unique needs of new and growing technology providers. I'm excited about the opportunity to join this refreshed board and talented and motivated management team and to contribute to the many exciting growth initiatives underway," said Crane.

About Wayside Technology Group, Inc.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Lifeboat Distribution, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Lifeboat provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Lifeboat holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com

