SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has been named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) “10 Hottest Data Analytics Startups of 2019” list, Database Trends and Applications “Trend-Setting Products in Data Management and Analysis for 2020” list, InsideBIGDATA “IMPACT 50 List for Q4 2019” and Pagan Research’s list of “The Most Promising Big Data Startups in the World.”



CRN, "10 Hottest Data Analytics Startups of 2019" list - With the volume of digital data growing exponentially, businesses and organizations are struggling to make sense of – and derive value from – all that data. The Alluxio system was recognized for "fundamentally enabling the separation of storage and compute functions, bringing data closer to distributed compute operations and simplifying data access for cloud workloads."

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), "Trend-Setting Products for 2020" list recognizes products in the marketplace that are both innovative and effective in helping customers address evolving challenges and opportunities. Alluxio was chosen with "products that are truly transformative in bringing greater agility, efficiency and innovation to market."

InsideBIGDATA, "IMPACT 50 List for Q4 2019" – Alluxio was named to the list of "companies that exhibit technology leadership, strength of offering, proven innovation, positivity of message, quality of perception in the enterprise, intensity and frequency of social media buzz, high profile of members of the C-suite and so much more." Alluxio moved up one spot since the Q3 list was published.

Pagan Research's list of "The 40 Most Promising Big Data Startups in the World" – Big Data is among the game changers, capable of transforming the entire face of technology as we know it. Being part of this revolution will help you shape the future because Big Data is the future, and the dawn of a new era. Alluxio was recognized as one of the world's 40 most amazing big data startups.

“Alluxio has pioneered a new approach to building a modern, disaggregated analytics stack by orchestrating data workloads across compute frameworks and object stores, making on-demand data possible,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio. “The data industry is primed for data orchestration capabilities, and these recognitions combined with our customer adoption are evidence of this.”

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

