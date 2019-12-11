SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio, the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has been named to the Computer Reseller News (CRN) “10 Hottest Data Analytics Startups of 2019” list, Database Trends and Applications “Trend-Setting Products in Data Management and Analysis for 2020” list, InsideBIGDATA “IMPACT 50 List for Q4 2019” and Pagan Research’s list of “The Most Promising Big Data Startups in the World.”
“Alluxio has pioneered a new approach to building a modern, disaggregated analytics stack by orchestrating data workloads across compute frameworks and object stores, making on-demand data possible,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio. “The data industry is primed for data orchestration capabilities, and these recognitions combined with our customer adoption are evidence of this.”
About Alluxio
Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.
