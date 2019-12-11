UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Flagging Release) 11 December 2019 at 16:00 EET

BlackRock's indirect shareholding in UPM has gone above the threshold of 5 per cent

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 11 December 2019 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of UPM shares and voting rights has gone above the threshold of 5 per cent on 10 December 2019.

According to the announcement, BlackRock, Inc.’s indirect shareholding in UPM has increased to 26,696,498 shares, corresponding to 5.00 per cent of UPM shares and voting rights. The total number of UPM shares and voting rights owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds was 5.21 per cent on 10 December 2019. UPM's registered total number of shares and voting rights amounting to 533,735,699 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.00% 0.20% 5.21% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.99% 0.20% 5.19%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005987 26,696,498 5.00% SUBTOTAL A 26,696,498 5.00%

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 693,424 0.12% CFD N/A N/A Cash 422,584 0.07% SUBTOTAL B 1,116,008 0.20%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Capital Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Below 5%

*

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com