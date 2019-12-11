SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Networkwire – InsuraGuest, Inc.® is pleased to announce it is now live with Wisp Resort ®, providing specialized insurance coverage that utilizes InsuraGuest’s proprietary InsurTech software as the first line of defense for the resort property and its guests. Wisp Resort is tucked away in the mountains of western Maryland, attracting guests with the area’s only four-season ski, golf and mountain recreational destination resort.



InsuraGuest’s API integrates with the hotel’s property management system, Agilysys, to access The Lodge at Wisp’s 169 guest rooms. The InsuraGuest software helps the hotel transfer its exposure to liability by offering specialized hotel guest protection policies.

The InsuraGuest coverage is purchased by the hotel and provides coverage for covered claims from each registered guest and all room occupants upon check-in. The specialized policies afford coverage to the hotel for theft of personal property while in the hotel as well as guest liability through Westwood Insurance Agency. The coverage also includes accidental medical expense and accidental death and dismemberment benefits up to the policy limits, as underwritten by Crum & Forster companies*.

“The InsuraGuest product at the Wisp Resort aligns with our vision of delivering online insurance at the point of sale,” said Susan Silfen, senior vice president, Specialty Business Unit, Crum & Forster. “InsuraGuest’s InsurTech platform makes it fast and easy for the hotel and its guests to have the protection they need at the time they need it, and we’re excited to be a part of that experience.”

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency administers the InsuraGuest product for hotels and vacation rental properties in all 50 states and the District of Columbia through Crum & Forster. Crum & Forster has $2.4 billion in gross written premium and is rated “A” Excellent by A.M. Best.

InsuraGuest Insurance Agency is licensed under Utah #736373.

*All products may not be available in all 50 states.

About Wisp Resort

Tucked away in the mountains of western Maryland lies Wisp Resort, Maryland's only four-season ski, golf and recreational destination resort. A vast array of amenities, activities, shopping and dining make The Lodge at Wisp a convenient, comfortable, adventurous and functional choice. Wisp's 172 acres of ski terrain provides snowsport enthusiasts of all levels a stellar winter playground. Wisp Resort and the Deep Creek Lake area offer mountain coaster, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, shopping, dining and more, including the new Wisp Escape Games. For more information, visit: www.WispResort.com.

About InsuraGuest. Inc:

InsuraGuest Inc. is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company utilizing its proprietary flagship InsurTech software platform to provide specialized insurance products to end users in the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) markets. The company's first focus is on the B2B hotels and vacation rentals sectors, where its API integrates with the clients' property management systems to offer guests a specialized guest protection policy. The platform and policy combination "InsurTech" product helps transfer the exposure to liability away from the client/property while guests benefit from potential accident and loss coverage during their stay.

For more information, visit: www.InsuraGuest.com

