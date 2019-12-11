COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Capital (Hamilton), a Columbus-based registered investment advisor (RIA) with more than $2.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced the appointment of Bill Meerman to Director, Retirement Plan Services. A 30-year industry veteran, Meerman is tasked with leading and growing the organization’s retirement plan business.



“Our innovative approach provides retirement plan participants with a menu of managed portfolios that dynamically adjust their asset allocations as opportunities and risks change. Traditionally, plans have delegated these critical asset allocation decisions to plan participants with disappointing investment results. Our goal is to create more secure retirements by relieving participants of the most impactful investment decisions and placing them in the hands of professionals,” said Matt Hamilton, Chairman and CEO. “We believe Bill is uniquely qualified to carry our message to retirement plan sponsors.”

“Compounding quality investment returns is critical to building secure retirements. Industry studies conclude that managing asset allocation has the greatest impact on investment returns. This is difficult for participants to do by choosing from a lineup of mutual funds or model portfolios. Hamilton has taken an innovative approach by substituting a menu of managed strategies that dynamically adjusts portfolio asset allocations. At the same time, they still address the fiduciary issues that concern most plan sponsors,” said Bill Meerman. “It’s where the industry needs to go next to secure retirements and Hamilton has been there for years.”

What sets Hamilton apart from other advisors is how it applies its innovative dynamic investment management process to the management of participant retirement accounts. Rather than setting a long-term asset allocation and statically maintaining it through all market cycles, Hamilton looks over the horizon and evaluates the outlook for the future returns and risks of individual asset classes. It then proactively adjusts its portfolios’ asset allocations – overweighting the most promising opportunities, underweighting those that are least promising and avoiding those asset classes that currently have unacceptable levels of risk.

About Bill Meerman

Bill has more than 30 years’ experience helping companies build retirement benefits for their employees while managing their fiduciary responsibility. Prior to joining Hamilton Capital, Bill helped guide business owners through an ever-changing regulatory and investment landscape while representing some of the largest institutions in the industry. As Director, Retirement Plan Services for Hamilton Capital, Bill believes in fostering a prodigious client service experience by cultivating personal, community and firm relationships.

About Hamilton Capital

Hamilton Capital (Hamilton) is a nationally-recognized, fee-only registered investment advisor (RIA) that serves clients only in a fiduciary capacity. Hamilton prides itself on its deep and experienced team that delivers financial advice and institutional-level investment management across the client spectrum. With more than 70 employees, including 29 Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals and four Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) professionals, Hamilton manages more than $2.6 billion in assets under management (AUM).

Hamilton’s AUM has grown by nearly 18 percent annually since the firm’s founding in 1997 and it aspires to increase its AUM to $10 billion by 2027—aligning with its 30-year anniversary. The firm’s expertise and client-first mindset has resulted in many national recognitions including being a member of the Financial Times 300, a list of the “industry’s elite advisors.” In addition, several of Hamilton’s advisors have earned national recognition as top 100 advisors.

For more information, including important disclosures regarding recognitions or rankings, please visit www.hamiltoncapital.com .

