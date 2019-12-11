The unprecedented $600,00 figure was announced at an event December 10, 2019. From left to right: Soraya Bellou and Jodi Dekker (former youth in care, students); Maureen Young, Chair Youth Futures Education Fund and Director of Community Leadership, Coast Capital Savings); Mallory Woods and Nathaniel Andre-Peirano (former youth in care, students).

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of B.C. youth formerly in government care are receiving money when they need it most, thanks to the Youth Futures Education Fund.

This year 811 former youth in care are eligible to receive funds while they pursue post-secondary education. The fund helps them pay for part of their living expenses while they study, including rent, utilities, transportation and books.

The 811 figure is almost double the 449 students supported in the 2018-19 academic year. In total, $600,000 could be distributed between now and the end of 2019, based on applications. This is the largest amount available since the fund’s founding in 2015.

Approximately 92 per cent of B.C. parents with children under 30 help them financially – critical support that is not often available to students from foster care. The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former youth in care pay for part of their living expenses while at school.

Students are eligible if they use the Provincial Tuition Waiver Program while studying at any one of the 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C., in a union or apprenticeship training program, or at the Native Education College; or, if they access a tuition waiver provided by their public post-secondary institution.

The Youth Futures Education Fund was collaboratively established by Coast Capital Savings, the Province of British Columbia, and the Office of the Representative of Children and Youth. The Fund is guided by an Advisory Committee, held at the Vancouver Foundation and is administered by United Way of the Lower Mainland.

“I wanted to be a vision of success for my family. I always knew my mom would be happy to see me graduate [high school], but I didn't stop there. That said, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the Youth Futures Education Fund. I don't have to worry about my next meal, about being evicted, or student loans. Thanks to this fund my inner child is beaming with happiness.”

- Jodi Dekker, 19, former youth in care, student at Douglas College

“We are thankful to the champions of the Youth Futures Education Fund, from across the province. Because of you, we are able to disburse $600,000 this year to assist over 800 B.C. students with wrap-around supports.”

- Maureen Young, Chair Youth Futures Education Fund; Director of Community Leadership, Coast Capital Savings

“The Youth Futures Education Fund helps former youth in care believe in themselves. United Way is proud to have invested an additional $150,000 in this program this year, so even more youth can reach their full potential.”

- Kim Winchell, Director of Social Impact, United Way of the Lower Mainland

