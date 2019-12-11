NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that positive frontline data for naxitamab will be presented at the Company’s R&D event, which takes place in New York City today at 12 p.m. Eastern. Key opinion leaders, including Dr. Shakeel Modak, M.D., MRCP and Dr. Kim Kramer, M.D., both from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”) and Dr. Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D. from SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs for high-risk neuroblastoma and other solid tumors. Members of the media and public may access the event via a live webcast.



Dr. Mora, who has experience treating frontline neuroblastoma patients with both naxitamab and a competing anti-GD2 antibody, will present clinical data from both antibodies. Data from an investigator sponsored frontline study of 34 patients with high-risk stage 4 neuroblastoma in first complete remission showed a 72% event free survival at 24 months for naxitamab patients, which compared favorably to the 63% reported at 24 months for a population of 89 patients treated with a competing anti-GD2 antibody. In addition, it was noted that only 20% of the patients treated with naxitamab received bone marrow transplant, as was the case for all patients treated with the competing anti-GD2 antibody. In terms of overall survival (“OS”), the naxitamab patients achieved an 86% OS at 24 months, compared to 84% OS for the competing anti-GD2 antibody.

The naxitamab treatment was well-tolerated, and the infusion related pain generally associated with anti-GD2 antibodies required significantly less opioids for naxitamab than for the competing anti-GD2 antibody. The use of morphica generally declined significantly after the first treatment cycle, and naxitamab required less than 15% of the morphine dose required by the competing anti-GD2 antibody. A second frontline study with naxitamab is currently ongoing at MSK in New York City, and Y-mAbs expects data from this study to be published in the first half of 2020. Y-mAbs is also planning a multicenter frontline study, which we expect to initiate in 2020.

“I am delighted and excited to welcome this excellent group of key opinion leaders to our R&D Event. It will be a great opportunity to learn more about the clinical experience of both naxitamab and omburtamab, also noting that SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, a major pediatric center located in Barcelona, Spain, has produced very encouraging frontline naxitamab data,” said Thomas Gad, Founder, Chairman, President and Head of Business Development and Strategy.

Dr. Claus Moller, Chief Executive Officer further notes, “We are excited to share the first ever frontline data from naxitamab, and believe this to be class leading clinical results. The reduced use of morphica and the convenience of giving naxitamab in an outpatient setting, shows the important role naxitamab has in addressing the clear unmet medical needs of children waiting for new treatment options.”

MSK has institutional financial interests with Y-mAbs in the form of equity and intellectual property interests through licensing agreements.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including two pivotal-stage product candidates—naxitamab and omburtamab—which target tumors that express GD2 and B7-H3, respectively.

