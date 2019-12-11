CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigFish Spirits , an online marketplace for craft spirits, announced today the expansion of delivery options for select areas of Illinois to include same day, next day and weekend delivery. BigFish is successfully navigating the three-tier distribution system of alcohol and continues to put customers first by looking for new ways to bring convenience to their doorsteps.



The improved service is giving Illinois residents access to a carefully selected collection of spirits from independent distillers. For those eligible, orders placed on weekdays before 2 p.m. can be delivered on the same day, and before 4 p.m. for next day delivery. Orders must be placed by 8 a.m. on Saturday or Sunday for same day weekend delivery. If an order is placed during the week, weekend delivery can be chosen at checkout. The updated offerings come as BigFish looks ahead to the future of alcohol delivery and customer experience. With many companies offering expedited shipping options, expectations are high for fast delivery.

“We recognize that today’s on-demand consumer is looking for a quick turnaround on all online orders, so improving shipping options was a priority for us,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weiss. “This development makes it easier to bring hard-to-find spirits to Illinois residents’ front doors, just in time for holiday parties and family or friend gatherings.”

Since its successful launch, BigFish Spirits has continued to grow its roster of distilleries as customers enjoy unprecedented access to over 200 distilleries from 44 states, the largest selection of independent distilleries in the country. The company aims to not only provide its customers with the highest quality spirits available, but to also support and promote independent distilleries and help businesses thrive by sharing the unique stories of the people who own them.

“Our platform gives independent distilleries an avenue to adapt to a changing retail landscape within the existing three-tier distribution system, allowing them to connect to new markets and offering customers a new way to enjoy craft spirits,” Weiss went on to say.

For more information and a full list of the designated areas for these delivery options, visit BigFish’s FAQ section . Follow BigFish on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

About BigFish

BigFish is an eCommerce platform that connects customers with independent distilleries from around the world. Founded in Illinois in 2017, BigFish is a leader in the craft-spirits world with over 200 distillery partners from 44 states and four foreign countries, providing a completely legal method for customers to order online and deliver spirits direct to their door. Delivery is available to any residential or commercial address in Illinois. Signature is required from a recipient 21 and over with a valid, verifiable, state-issued I.D. BigFish is available online at bfspirits.com, through the App Store, and Google Play.

Media / PR Contact:

Uproar PR for BigFish

Laurel Pierce

lpierce@uproarpr.com

312-878-4575 x246