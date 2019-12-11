UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the number of bookings for Applied Analytics® in the North American market has increased by 86 percent year over year. The increase in users continues as Applied Analytics enables agents to make more informed business decisions based on data-driven insights.

Most recently, latest features were announced, including the all new Risk Map dashboard, powered by Google Maps™, that provides easy-to-use, interactive map features to more efficiently identify client risks, and the all new Insurer Summary dashboard that provides greater visibility into written premium and commission.

Applied Analytics is the first data analytics application built specifically for independent insurance agencies and brokerages. Through seamless integration with Applied Epic, Applied Analytics offers easy-to-use, interactive graphical dashboards that examine an agency’s or brokerage’s book of business, employee performance, and insurer relationship insights, including key transaction, policy, line of business and marketing information. Applied Analytics provides data-driven insight into business performance, insurer relationships and employee development to make more informed business decisions and drive agency/brokerage value.

“Agency and brokerage management systems contain exponential amounts of data that provide critical insights on business performance,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “More and more agencies and brokerages are realizing the advantage of tapping in to the wealth of data that they have in their management systems to improve operational efficiency and increase profitable relationships with clients and insurers.”

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

