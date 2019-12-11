Backed by 30 years of skateboarding innovation and six years R&D, the feature-laden dot board breaks the mould on product design constraints of the past



The dot electric skateboard is powered by a patent-pending hub motor system and features modular, upgradeable components enabling the dot board to change and grow with people’s needs

This future proof and environmentally aware design sets a new standard for planned durability in the rapidly emerging light electric vehicle market

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globe International Limited , a global producer and distributor specializing in purpose-built apparel, footwear and skateboards, today announced the launch of dot boards, a premium electric skateboard brand that offers people unprecedented freedom of choice in the electric skateboard category.

The dot board has a maximum range of 24 miles per charge, delivers best-in-class hill climbing capability (up to 30% grade), top speed of 24 mph, custom ride modes and premium skateboard hardware backed by a one-year warranty. The programmable dot intelligent remote control has a user-friendly grip with a soft silicon trigger and reliable sensor magnets to deliver a more responsive ride. The powerful yet discrete dot hub motor is hidden from view inside the wheel and is whisper quiet, standing in stark contrast to bulky, antiquated belt-driven motors that are commonly used in the industry. Merging safety, comfort, durability and performance, the dot board’s future proof design is worthy of being positioned as the leading electric skateboard choice for the new decade.

With a unique modular construction, people can choose how to configure their board by selecting the deck size, number of motors, number of batteries and even the wheel type. Unlike many electric skateboards, modifications can also be made after purchase, allowing it to adapt as the rider’s needs change over time. With a longer product lifespan and parts that are serviceable at a component level these boards are expected to result in less landfill and more time on the road.

“As avid skateboarders since we were kids, we’ve always been obsessed with freedom and flexibility, and we’ve designed the board for the next decade that gives customers the ability to change their configuration as their skills and needs evolve,” said Peter Hill, co-founder of Globe International. “Why make a product that is designed to give you more choices in your daily transport needs but then not offer any choice with regard to the set-up of the solution? We are putting the customer back in charge.”

Adoption of lightweight, electric vehicles is growing rapidly in the United States. In 2018, approximately 84 million rides were taken by electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric skateboards and shared bicycles replacing many journeys previously made by a car.

“Building on our 30 year-history in developing skateboards, we’re on a mission to unlock new personal transport possibilities with the most advanced and enjoyable to ride electric boards,” said Matt Hill, CEO of Globe International. “We are heavily investing in product engineering to create top of the line electric boards that solve last-mile commute problems and add new flexibility and fun in getting from place to place.”

Key Features

dot boards are propelled by the most powerful hub motor on the market, the result of many years of R&D, which provide distinct advantages that set it apart from competitors:

High Torque Output: Delivers solid acceleration and powerful hill-climb capabilities, and features a regenerative braking system so that every time a rider applies the brakes the battery is recharged.

Delivers solid acceleration and powerful hill-climb capabilities, and features a regenerative braking system so that every time a rider applies the brakes the battery is recharged. Fully Customizable : Riders can choose deck size for portability and storage, add motors for more power and batteries for more range. The ride feel can be customized by swapping to larger wheel type for rougher surfaces and more ride settings are offered in the remote control such as brake and acceleration curves.

: Riders can choose deck size for portability and storage, add motors for more power and batteries for more range. The ride feel can be customized by swapping to larger wheel type for rougher surfaces and more ride settings are offered in the remote control such as brake and acceleration curves. dot Smart Sleep System knows when the board is not in use and shuts down the power automatically to conserve battery power.

knows when the board is not in use and shuts down the power automatically to conserve battery power. The Snap Lock Magnetic Connection makes charging the battery simple, giving assurance the device is immediately connected to power and charge process is underway.

makes charging the battery simple, giving assurance the device is immediately connected to power and charge process is underway. The Ambidextrous dot Intelligent Remote Control feels natural to the hands and the self-illuminating OLED display combined with haptic feedback delivers performance information and ride tuning options at your fingertips. Innovative features such as the cruise control option help avoid fatigue on long rides.

feels natural to the hands and the self-illuminating OLED display combined with haptic feedback delivers performance information and ride tuning options at your fingertips. Innovative features such as the cruise control option help avoid fatigue on long rides. The proprietary dot battery management system is safe for airline travel and has undergone rigorous operational testing overseen by SGS Laboratories, to provide a safer lithium battery ownership experience and deliver peace of mind during charging, operation and storage.

Pricing and Availability

Available in three sizes, dot Compact, dot Cruiser and dot Transporter, please visit www.dotboards.com for more information, or to place an order. Pricing starts at $1279 for the entry level Compact model.

Resources:

Media center featuring fact sheet, images of products, logos, executive headshots and Background video and B-roll : https://media.dotboards.com/

featuring fact sheet, images of products, logos, executive headshots and Background video and B-roll Video about product : https://vimeo.com/374635911

: Social media: Instagram @dot.boards, #electricfreedom

About dot boards

The dot board is the most advanced electric skateboard experience ever created, featuring a unique modular design that unlocks a range of customizations while delivering a new, reliable choice for people’s daily transportation needs. dot offers 3 types of boards: dot compact, dot cruiser and dot transporter with a choice of up to 4 batteries, 1 or 2 motors and 2 wheel types.

About Globe International Limited

Globe International Limited is a global producer and distributor specializing in purpose-built apparel, footwear and skateboard hardgoods (decks, wheels, trucks, etc.) for the boardsports, street fashion, outdoor and workwear markets with products sold in more than 100 countries worldwide. Founded in 1985 by three Australian brothers, Globe International’s core business is divided between proprietary, licensed and distributed brands.

Globe International is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and operates in Australasia, North America, South America and Europe with offices, distribution and manufacturing centres in Melbourne, Gold Coast, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, San Diego, Hossegor, London and Shenzhen. The company is structured into five business divisions: Globe, Salty Crew, Hardcore Distribution, 4Front and FXD. The company also has a number of branded retail stores in various territories.

