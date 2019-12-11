BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for application builders, today announced that it has been selected by DICK’S Sporting Goods, a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer, to provide a superior customer login experience for every customer (‘athlete’) who interacts with the online brand. Auth0 will power the login experience for DICK’S digital properties – website and mobile – and enable athletes to access information and merchandise with even more ease and security than before.



DICK’S is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer that offers an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK’S caters to millions of athletes’ sporting goods needs on its digital website, www.dickssportinggoods.com . This past year, DICK’S embarked on a digital transformation project that included identity management as a critical component.

In addition to implementing Single Sign On , they also wanted to have a modern identity solution that offers leading-edge options, such as passwordless authentication.

“Our athletes, and their experience on our digital properties, is one of the most important factors in retaining our loyal fan base and continuing to expand our business to new audiences,” said Bob Pecina, VP of Technology, DICK’S. “After a solid review of solutions on the market, Auth0 provided us with the ease-of-use and scalability we were looking for in an identity management solution. They could also achieve our time-to-market goals, which was a deciding factor with the upcoming holiday season.”

DICK’S will roll out new login features across its digital brands in the next few months and continue to leverage Auth0’s many product features to continually enhance the user experience.

“Working with DICK’S and the scale in which they need to support their massive fan base is so exciting, and is certainly something our platform is designed to handle,” said Ghazi Masood, VP of Americas for Auth0. “We are especially thrilled to support DICK’S during this holiday season, and provide its loyal athletes with the ability to digitally access what they need as easily and securely as possible.”

Auth0 is proud to help DICK’S and other major enterprises stay ahead of the competition by creating a better login experience. For more information about Auth0’s customers , please visit the company’s website.

