NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantemplate , a leader in self-service cloud-based automated data solutions for the (re)insurance industry, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with a software engineering firm, VirtusLab , to gain access to top developer talent in Europe and supplement the Company’s core development engineers with an extended team model.

Supporting the Company's continuing growth in the U.S. and European markets, this partnership will allow Quantemplate to capitalize on new business opportunities by offering fast access to VirtusLab’s offshore development center and collective of talented engineers. Both companies will also benefit from accelerated growth due to expanded access to new products and talent.



Quantemplate will retain flexibility to enable the rapidly changing market driven product opportunities, being able to incorporate new and experienced talent at a controlled cost to adjust to a continuously evolving market. The partnership also enables the Company to better serve the demands of its global customers through the co-location at VirtusLab’s headquarters in Kraków, Poland.



“Continuing to grow internationally has always been at the forefront of our business model. In order to achieve success in the (re)insurance market, we have focused on our customer’s and market’s unique needs and requirements, offering local, personalized support and customization with our platform,” said David Lundgren, CEO of Quantemplate. “Partnering with VirtusLab will allow us to continue providing our hands-on services through faster, more flexible access to their brilliant software engineering team, allowing us to accelerate the growth of our product to meet customer demands.”

“Quantemplate is an ideal partner and perfect match for us. We realized our goals are aligned with one another allowing us to take advantage of what Quantemplate can offer and vice versa,” said Pawel Dolega, CTO at VirtusLab. “As we continue to expand globally, we find value in partnering with others who not only strive for the same but understand the process and importance of working together to build the best software solutions for changing industry challenges.”

To learn more about Quantemplate, please visit our website at www.quantemplate.com

About Quantemplate

Quantemplate is a leading provider of self-service, cloud-based automated data solutions designed specifically for the (re)insurance industry. The Company's data integration and analysis platform uses machine learning to transform complex data into actionable insights that are accessible, in real-time, to the entire organization. Through the platform, (re)insurers are able to expand businesses, reduce costs, preserve data integrity and create competitive customer and segment-centric solutions for the market. Quantemplate serves (re)insurance of segments where data integration is critical including commercial property insurance, programs and specialty/casualty reinsurance. For additional information, please visit www.quantemplate.com or follow Quantemplate on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About VirtusLab

VirtusLab is a business software engineering and service company that solves problems and adds value to our customers. We create software for business. We seek to create by being open-minded, exploring new ideas and building innovative software. Creativity helps us to look into the future, we think big. We also seek to solve problems and fulfill needs that businesses face to build real value. We aim at maximizing business value through continuous validation and by maintaining the highest quality of created solution.

Company Contact

Scott Quiana

Quantemplate

scott.quiana@quantemplate.com

Media Contact

Kate Caruso-Sharpe

FischTank Marketing and PR

kate@fischtankpr.com



