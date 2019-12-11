Company announcement 23/2019

Further to our company announcement issued on 6 December 2019 (cf. company announcement 22/2019), European Energy has today completed the divestment of a wind farm in Denmark with a total capacity of 22.4 MW to a German alternative investment manager.

The wind farm is located in the municipality of Ikast-Brande, Denmark. The wind farm was commissioned in early 2018 and consists of a total of 10 Siemens-Gamesa 3.2 MW turbines. The German alternative investment manager has acquired 7 turbines, while the remaining three turbines will remain in the ownership of European Energy A/S.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

Contact information: European Energy A/S Jens-Peter Zink, chairman of the board jpz@europeanenergy.dk ph. + 45 2047 8220

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).