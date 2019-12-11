COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 49/2019

Tvis, 11 December 2019

Financial calendar 2020

The Board of Directors of TCM Group A/S has set the following dates for publication of the interim reports, annual reports and holding of the annual general meeting in 2020:

26 February 2020 Interim report Q4 2019 and Annual report 2019

31 March 2020 Annual General Meeting

6 May 2020 Interim report Q1 2020

18 August 2020 Interim report Q2 2020

11 November 2020 Interim report Q3 2020

24 February 2021 Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual report 2020

13 April 2021 Annual General Meeting

The annual report and the interim reports will be available on the TCM Group A/S’ website, www.tcmgroup.dk , immediately after publication.

For additional information, please contact:

CEO, Ole Lund Andersen, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkkener, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through c. 135 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachment