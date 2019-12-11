RIVERVIEW, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Oaks Treatment Center, an American Addiction Centers facility and leading provider of substance use treatment, has welcomed Shannan Harris as the facility’s new director of community affairs.



Over the past 20 years, Harris has worked extensively in healthcare with a number of entities, including government agencies and non-profit organizations. In her previous positions, she implemented multiple outreach initiatives that particularly resonated with minority communities. Her plans for River Oaks include working with local leaders, corporate executives and using her governmental and political experience to raise awareness about the treatment services available to help those struggling with the disease of addiction.

Addiction is also something she has first-hand knowledge of as it has impacted her own family. Her stepfather is a former police officer who struggled with alcohol addiction, and she has seen the damage it caused. It’s for this reason that working with first responders and veterans to get them the help they need is such an important cause to her. River Oaks now offers a dedicated first responder treatment track .

“In this role, I hope to further incorporate River Oaks into the fabric of the community,” said Harris. “Nearly everyone is touched by addiction in some way or another, and I believe no stone should be left unturned when it comes to raising awareness about this disease and the treatments available.”

Although Harris is new in her position, she is already making an impact. Discussions about community events and partnerships have begun and outreach efforts are underway.

“I’m pleased to have someone of Shannan’s caliber as River Oaks’ director of community affairs,” said Jeff Turiczek, CEO of River Oaks Treatment Center. “In a short time, she’s proven to be instrumental to our operations and I’m looking forward to her future accomplishments.”

