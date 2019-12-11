BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of software and insights to optimize video advertising on YouTube and Connected TV platforms like Amazon, today announced the hiring of a new CTO, the naming of a new SVP/Product, and two additional members of its advisory board. Chip Correra will join as CTO to lead the Engineering and Data Science teams at Pixability as the company continues to add capabilities to PixabilityONE, the leading third-party video advertising platform. Across his 35 years of hands-on operational experience, Chip has served in CTO, SVP of Product, and other leadership positions at companies like AOL, Third Screen Media, Bank of Boston, and Raytheon.



Pixability also named Jackie Swansburg Paulino to the role of SVP/Product, moving from her current role as SVP/Customer Success. In her 6 years with Pixability, Paulino has become known in the industry as the expert on all things YouTube. She has also been a primary driver of Pixability’s growth and customer happiness, and has served as the key voice of the customer in building the PixabilityONE platform. In her new role as SVP/Product, she will run all product strategy and continue to manage Pixability’s growing insights team.

New Members of the Pixability Advisory Board

Two new members will join the Pixability Advisory Board, joining some of the industry’s top marketing and advertising leaders including CEO of iProspect Jeremy Cornfeldt, CMO of PANDORA Jewelry Charisse Hughes, and CEO and Founder of Rise Interactive Jon Morris.

Tony Weisman, former CMO, Dunkin’ and CEO of DigitasLBi North America

Tony is one of the premier marketing and advertising executives in the country, and has spent the past two years as CMO of Dunkin’ Brands. While at Dunkin’, the company was named “The Most Transformational Brand of 2018” by QSR Magazine and Tony was named one of the “World’s Most Influential CMOs” by Forbes (2018), and one of the "25 Most Innovative CMOs in the World" by Business Insider (2019). Prior to joining Dunkin’ Brands, he spent ten years at DigitasLBi, most recently serving as CEO of DigitasLBi North America. Prior to Digitas, Tony was Chief Marketing Officer at Draftfcb Chicago and held a number of management positions at Leo Burnett. Tony sits on the Board of Directors of credit card marketing company Cardlytics, the Boston Ad Club, and the Mobile Marketing Association.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Pixability Advisory Board and getting the opportunity to help guide the company through this stage of rapid growth,” said Tony Weisman. “Video advertising is going to be core to every brand’s strategy in 2020, and Pixability is uniquely positioned to leverage machine learning to help brands make real connections with the right video audiences on YouTube and CTV.”

Andrew Graff, CEO, Allen & Gerritsen and member of the 4A’s Board of Directors

Under Andrew’s leadership, A&G has grown from a boutique shop to one of the nation’s largest independent integrated creative agencies with offices in the cities where independence was born – Boston and Philadelphia. But Andrew is most proud of the culture A&G has created along the way. A&G was ranked by Advertising Age as the nation’s #1 “Best Place to Work in Marketing & Media” two years in a row, and has also been named a “Best Place to Work” by the Boston Business Journal, the Boston Globe, and philly.com .

Andrew serves on the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) national Board of Directors, Chair of the Eastern Region Board, and Leader of the Management Practitioners Forum, was a past chair of the organization’s Leadership and Development Committee, and is a member of its Government Relations Committee. He was honored as one of the “Top 100 Advertising Leaders in the United States” by Adweek and the 4As. Andrew currently serves as the Co-Chair of the Boston Ad Club and a board member of the Philadelphia Ad Club.

Andrew was named one of the “Power 50” by the Boston Business Journal, “100 Most Influential People in Boston Business” in 2018 and a “Power Player Shaping the Future of Business in Boston” in 2017 by Boston Magazine, and an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist.

“I’ve been watching Pixability’s growth closely as a top AdTech company that happens to be right around the corner from our headquarters,” said Andrew Graff. “I’m very proud to join the company’s great team of advisors and work with the Pixability executive team to drive continued innovation in video advertising.”

“We are very excited to announce the addition of two great executives to our advisory board and the appointments of Chip Correra and Jackie Paulino in the roles of CTO and SVP/Product,” said David George, Pixability CEO. “Pixability is poised for the next phase of growth as audiences move away from linear TV and toward YouTube and CTV, and our platform gives advertisers the most efficient way to reach those audiences. With Chip and Jackie leading our engineering and product teams, and with Tony and Andrew joining as advisors, we’re looking to accelerate our innovation and continue to scale our business globally.”

