DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2020. The Employees’ Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor , one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites.



“Making the Glassdoor Best Places to Work list is a significant honor for us, particularly because it’s based on real employee feedback,” said Anne Cooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for SFG. “At SFG, we invest heavily in creating a healthy, high performing culture where employees feel valued and are able to grow in their careers, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see evidence that our employees feel engaged and happy to be a part of our organization,” added Cooper.

Last year, SFG ranked No. 22 on the Glassdoor Best Places to Work list. “It’s a great accomplishment to be named to the Glassdoor’s list of top places to work, and to have jumped from No. 22 to No. 5 is quite a feat,” said Esfand Dinshaw, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for SFG. “SFG truly is a remarkable place to work because of our employees, and we have them to thank for this Glassdoor recognition,” added Dinshaw.

“This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor president, chief operating officer and incoming chief executive officer . “In addition to putting culture and mission at the core of how they operate, this year’s winners stand out for promoting transparency with employees, offering career growth opportunities and providing work driven by impact and purpose. Congratulations go to all of the exceptional employers this year who stand out in the eyes of their employees.”

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 23, 2018 and October 21, 2019. To be considered for the U.S. large category, a company must have had at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2020, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm .





About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.



The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc. , SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, the SFG member companies offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.





About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for over 830,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

Glassdoor® is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.





SFG Media Contact: Holly Hanberry, hhanberry@sfgmembers.com

Glassdoor Media Contact: Amelia Green-Vamos, pr@glassdoor.com