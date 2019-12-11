DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 10, 2019 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share and a special dividend of $0.30 per share.  The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2019 and will be paid on December 31, 2019.

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in 5 locations in the Dallas, Texas area.  The current dividends are based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.  For further information about North Dallas Bank & Trust Co., contact Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer.

Assets $1.3 Billion

Contact:
Glenn Henry, EVP and CFO
972.716.7100