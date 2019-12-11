OLNEY, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bank announced today that Mark DuHamel has joined the company as treasurer and division executive. DuHamel’s key responsibilities include providing leadership related to balance sheet management, loan and deposit pricing, and investment and funding strategies. He will lead the bank’s treasury team and help guide the bank as it strives to continue delivering competitive and sophisticated financial solutions.



“Mark brings a wealth of experience from working at banks that have grown successfully,” said Philip J. Mantua, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Sandy Spring Bank. “His deep skills and strategic approach will be strong assets to Sandy Spring Bank as we continue to position ourselves as a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. area.”

With more than 30 years of banking experience, DuHamel joins Sandy Spring Bank from Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio, where he served as executive vice president and corporate treasurer. Prior to that position, DuHamel was the executive vice president and deputy chief financial officer for FirstMerit Corporation, an Ohio-based financial services company.

“Sandy Spring Bank is a dynamic, high-performing bank, and this role gives me the opportunity to work in a broad role and make a positive impact,” said DuHamel. “I’m excited to be a part of the Sandy Spring Bank family. The bank is growing, offers diverse products and services and gives back to the community.”

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 50 locations , the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking , mortgage , private banking , and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc. , Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services .

