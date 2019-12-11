An all-in-one Managed IT solution that consolidates an organization’s technology via a single, centralized platform by directly addressing growing IT complexity.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to highlight its innovative capabilities, the prominent technology provider Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) has received the prestigious Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI) award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Innovation’ for Workplace Hub and ‘Outstanding Workflow Automation Platform’ for its Dispatcher Phoenix 6.



On Workplace Hub:

Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub is an all-in-one Managed IT solution that consolidates an organization’s technology via a single, centralized platform by directly addressing growing IT complexity. It does this by providing more efficient and effective management of the disparate array of tools, services and devices used by modern organizations, harnessing the best in breed of technologies from its partner network.

Regarding Workplace Hub, Buyers Lab stated that “It’s not often that a truly ground-breaking product comes along, but Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub is just such an innovation. Meant to be the IT heart of a small office, branch location, department or anywhere where an ‘edge’ in computing infrastructure is needed, the solution combines a turnkey IT infrastructure appliance—either as a rack-mount server or built into a Konica Minolta MFP—with the company’s 24/7 monitoring and management service for a ‘hands-off,’ fully managed IT environment.”

Notably, this recognition continues Workplace Hub’s award success, which includes, but is not limited to, the Editor’s Choice award by Managed.IT Magazine for its Workplace Hub solution earlier this year.

On Dispatcher Phoenix 6:

Konica Minolta’s Dispatcher Phoenix 6 is a dynamic, automated document workflow solution. Available in different vertical editions to address specific business needs, it streamlines and automates common document processing tasks, maximizing productivity and helping users increase their business efficiencies.

Buyers Lab stated that “Konica Minolta Dispatcher Phoenix is one of the most comprehensive workflow automation solutions that Buyers Lab has seen. The platform enables businesses to automate all their document-centric workflows to increase worker productivity, accelerate business processes, cut costs, eliminate mistakes, secure sensitive information, and comply with corporate and government regulations. Moreover, Dispatcher Phoenix is available in nine flavours, each seasoned differently to meet the specific needs of educators, law offices, healthcare providers, government institutions, general business usage and more.”

“We are thrilled to have our solutions recognized in this way. Workplace Hub in particular marks a significant milestone in Konica Minolta’s innovation journey,” said Norihisa Takayama, General Manager of the Digital Workplace Business Unit, Konica Minolta. “Our goal at Konica Minolta is to help our customers achieve an intelligent connected workplace. We believe that through our workflow automation solutions like Dispatcher Phoenix 6, and Workplace Hub’s all-in-one Managed IT offering, customers are able to take that important first step to getting better access to their data, and simplify IT, connecting people, spaces and devices. This will prove vital as they move to become IoT enabled in the future.”

Please visit workplacehub.com for more information about Workplace Hub, and click here to learn more about Dispatcher Phoenix 6.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled services and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the independent insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab Software Pick Awards

Document Imaging Software Picks stand alone in the industry and are hard-earned awards as they are based on rigorous testing, including evaluation of key attributes such as features, usability, and value. Each product that passes our lab test earns Buyers Lab’s Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze rating, with the best performers qualifying as Pick contenders.

About Buyers Lab Outstanding Achievement Awards

Outstanding Achievement awards acknowledge products or capabilities that stand out for attributes such as innovation, usefulness, or value.

