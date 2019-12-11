Transmission developed in cooperation with Ferrari

Reduced weight and CO 2 emissions

emissions Higher torque delivers superior performance

SAILAUF, Germany, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In cooperation with the Italian sports car maker Ferarri, Magna has developed and supplies an all-new dual-clutch 8-speed transmission for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. The innovative, next-generation DCT provides improved torque and shifting while also reducing weight and CO 2 emissions.

“Being the most recent addition to the Magna dual-clutch transmission family, this transmission sets a new benchmark for super sport applications,” said Dr. Jörg Gindele, Senior Director Engineering at Magna Powertrain, during a speech at the CTI Transmission Symposium in Berlin. “It comes with all attributes necessary for outstanding driving performance in urban traffic as well as on racetracks. Additionally, we integrated new technologies such as a honeycomb housing structure to reduce weight by about 10kg and improve torque-to-weight performance.”

“Our team leveraged its industry-leading transmission expertise to develop a completely new product, and we are pleased our collaboration with Ferrari delivered a state-of-the-art DCT,” said Tom Rucker, President of Magna Powertrain.

Magna’s DCT powertrain technologies provide a route to energy-efficient, modern mobility by combining lightweight, fuel-efficient technologies with cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing processes. Projects such as the SF90 Stradale transmission ultimately benefit the company’s full line of conventional and hybrid DCTs, as many technologies can be transferred to further improve efficiency, weight and packaging in additional vehicle segments.

