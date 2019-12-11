XMedius cloud-based secure file exchange solutions have achieved CSA STAR Level 1 Certification, which indicates adherence to the strict security requirements set forth by the Cloud Security Alliance.

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where data security is paramount, it’s crucial for businesses of all sizes and industries to protect sensitive and confidential information and meet compliance requirements. XMedius , a global leader in the field of secure enterprise communication solutions, offers cloud-based secure file exchange solutions that do just that. Today, XMedius announced that XM Fax and XM SendSecure have achieved CSA STAR Level 1 Certification.



The CSA STAR Level 1 Certification leverages a rigorous self-assessment that documents the security controls provided by various cloud computing offerings, thereby helping users assess the security of cloud providers they currently use or are considering using. Cloud providers either submit a completed Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire (CAIQ), or submit a report documenting compliance with the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM). This information then becomes publicly available, promoting industry transparency and providing customer visibility into specific provider security practices.

Achieving the CSA STAR Certification puts XMedius customers’ minds at ease knowing that the company’s secure file exchange solutions have met security requirements set forth by CSA. To qualify for the CSA STAR Level 1 Certification, XMedius documented the security controls within XM Fax and XM SendSecure. This documentation can be found in their completed Consensus Assessments Initiative Questionnaire v3.0.1 .

In addition to the CSA STAR Level 1 Certification, XMedius maintains compliance with GDPR and a number of other security standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 (since 2015) and its newly announced compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Level 1 Service Provider requirements.

“Data security is very important to our customers,” said Sébastien Boire-Lavigne, chief security officer at XMedius. “By achieving the CSA STAR Level 1 Certification, we are continuing to demonstrate that XMedius is committed to comprehensive and transparent security best practices, helping to build trust with our current and future customers.”

XM Fax is an industry leading Fax over IP (FoIP) solution that can be deployed on-premises and in the cloud. Going well beyond traditional fax solutions, XM Fax not only enables faxing directly from compatible MFPs, but features a mobile app that enables users to scan, edit and send faxes on the go. Unlike other FoIP solutions on the market, it also leverages a proprietary T.38 stack, eliminating the need to depend on outside software providers for core functionality.

XM SendSecure provides organizations with a secure method to quickly transfer files to virtually any number of recipients. By creating an encrypted SafeBox that leverages two-factor authentication based on known contact information, there is little risk that files sent via XM SendSecure can be accessed by unauthorized or unintended parties. In addition to sharing files from the desktop, scans can be sent directly from compatible MFPs from a wide selection of vendors.

About XMedius

XMedius is a global leader in the field of enterprise communications solutions. Its suite of enterprise-grade on-premises and cloud communications solutions enable businesses to benefit from secure and unified communication, as well as to exchange sensitive and confidential data that meets and exceeds industry regulatory compliance requirements. Based in Montreal (Canada), with offices in Seattle (USA) and Paris (France), the company serves businesses, enterprises and service providers through a global team of customer focused employees. Its solutions are deployed worldwide across a number of sectors, including education, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and legal services. For more information about XMedius and its solutions, visit www.xmedius.com , and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter .

