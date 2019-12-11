Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its Order and Referral Management Solutions, provided by the company’s IT Services Division, All Covered, have received a 2019 Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country.

The designation was based on the recommendations of healthcare experts serving on a member-led council who interacted with the product shown at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on April 4. The council determined the technology had the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

All Covered’s Order and Referral Management Solutions have assisted organizations across the country improve their ability to more securely and efficiently capture, manage and share patient information, as well as transform workflow, creating more optimum clinical and administrative experiences. The connected care platform provides thousands of organizations with the security, innovation and quality to propel them into the future of healthcare.

“It is truly an honor to receive this designation from Vizient,” said Navin Balakrishnaraja, National Practice Director for Healthcare IT Services, All Covered. “We strive to implement solutions to improve efficiency and enhance patient experience, and this recognition is evidence that our solutions are driving key outcomes for the healthcare industry.”

“Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique and cumulative benefit over other products available on the market today. Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be recognized with the Innovative Technology designation. Congratulations to Konica Minolta on receiving this status,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

Vizient represents a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to review potentially innovative products. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.



