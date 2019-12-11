Íslandsbanki has today bought back in full the SEK 250 million 0.32% Notes due 27 February 2020. The Notes, issued under Íslandsbanki´s GMTN Programme, are listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

For further information: Investor Relations – ir@islandsbanki.is

Íslandsbanki press releases

If you wish to receive Íslandsbanki press releases by e-mail please register at: www.islandsbanki.is/en/landing/about/investor-relations

About Íslandsbanki

A leader in financial services in Iceland, Íslandsbanki is a universal bank with total assets of ISK 1,234bn and a 25% - 50% market share across all domestic business segments. Building on over 140 years of servicing key industries, Íslandsbanki has developed specific expertise in tourism, seafood and energy related industries. Driven by the vision to be #1 for service, Íslandsbanki’s relationship banking business model is propelled by three business divisions that manage and build relationships with the Bank’ s customers. Íslandsbanki has developed a wide range of online services such as the Íslandsbanki and Kass apps, enabling customers to do their banking whenever and wherever. At the same time, the Bank continues to operate the most efficient branch network in Iceland through its strategically located 14 branches. For the sixth consecutive year, Íslandsbanki led the Icelandic Customer Satisfactory Index for banks in 2018. Íslandsbanki has a BBB+/A-2 rating from S&P Global Ratings. www.islandsbanki.is

Disclaimer

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” involving uncertainty and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the statements. Íslandsbanki hf. undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. It is the investor's responsibility to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which only reflect the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.



