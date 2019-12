Financial calendar for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS

FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

20.02.2020 - Quarterly Report Q4

26.03.2020 - Annual Report

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

29.04.2020 - Annual General Meeting

30.04.2020 - Quarterly Report Q1

13.08.2020 - Half-yearly Report

28.10.2020 - Quarterly Report Q3

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act