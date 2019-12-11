PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), India’s leading alliance on energy storage brings once again the 5th edition of India Stationary Energy Storage market report. The report estimates the market for energy storage in India to be the US $2.8 billion in 2018 and forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2026. The total annual MWh addition in 2018 hit 24.4 GWh and expected to grow to 64.5 GWh by 2026. It dwells in-depth into the various applications of advance storage technologies such as in Renewable Energy integration, Transmission & Distribution (T&D) deferral, ancillary services, railways, microgrids, telecom, and behind the meter applications such as inverters, UPS, solar rooftop and so on. The base year of the study is 2018, the forecast period is 2019-2026.



The market segments include Grid-scale storage applications in solar integration, wind integration, T&D deferral, ancillary services; Behind the meter (BTM) storage applications such as telecom, rural electrification, solar rooftops, diesel replacements, inverter back-up, UPS back-up, thermal energy storage and railways: rolling stock, signaling and control room back-up.

Demand for energy storage in BTM applications will account for 68-77% of the cumulative market during 2018-2026. Inverters and telecom takes the major share of the BTM market.

Geography: India

Key Companies:

Amara Raja, Exide, Luminous Technologies, Exicom, Delta Electronics, Coslight , Livguard, HBL

Report Structure

The report is divided into 4 Main segments.

Segment 1: Total Stationary Storage Market

This covers the total market revenue in US$ and in GWh installation capacity and its forecasts. Major drivers and restraints faced by individual segments in the market. Discussion on policy landscape, which covers supportive policies, pending for approval and required regulations to support the market. Technology price trend analysis is also covered in this chapter. Based on the drivers and restrains in each of the segments, two scenarios are analyzed;

a) Base case scenario where the factors affecting the market remain tepid as during base year (2018).

b) Best case scenario where the pending policies and regulations are approved, and the market grows at a faster growth rate.

These two scenarios are followed for forecasting potential of market segments and sub-segments. The sample graphs in the total market chapter are as below. These are made with sample data and not to be used for reference.

Segment 2: Grid Scale Stationary Storage Market

This section cover in depth the 5 major applications of stationary storage in grid applications namely:

a) Utility scale solar integration

b) Utility scale wind integration

c) Fast response ancillary services

d)Transmission Deferral

e) Distribution Utility side integration

Each of these sub-segments cover government policies and regulations, detailed analysis of various cases for storage, tenders and project updates, latest trends, annual MWh additions, forecast till 2026, major industry participants. For solar and wind integration, there is a deep dive into the current scenario of renewable energy addition in the country, tariff trend analysis and discussion as well.

Segment 3: Stationary Storage in behind the meter (BTM) Applications

a) Inverter back-up

b) UPS back-up

c) Telecom

d)Solar rooftop

e) Diesel replacements

f) Rural Electrification

g) Thermal Energy Storage

Each of these sub-segments cover market drivers and restraints, explanations as to why storage makes economic sense in application such as solar+ storage and diesel replacements. Present scenario and forecasts in diesel prices, solar rooftop installations, and telecom tower installations are dealt in the respective sub-segments.

In each of this application, market forecast in MWh installation is projected for time period 2018-2026. Market is segmented by battery chemistry and competitive market share analysis by top 5 companies is also covered. Sample graphs are included below which is common across all 7 sub-segments listed above.

Segment 4: Railways

Application of storage batteries in railways- rolling stock, signaling, backup etc. The major chemistries used, and the market forecast till 2026. Competitor market share analysis.

For more information about this report visit- https://indiaesa.info/resources/industry-reports

About Customized Energy Solutions: Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory company that works closely with clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. Serving hundreds of clients, Customized Energy Solutions offers software solutions, back office operational support, 24-hour market operations and dispatch support, and advisory services focused on asset optimization and efficiency. The India Energy Storage Association is part of the CES organization. CES is also a third-party asset manager of just under 10,000MWs of generation load across all the ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets, complex market rules, and new energy technologies entering the markets.





