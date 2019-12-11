Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2020-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to grow from $431 Billion in 2018 to $606 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8%



Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2019-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report contains a thorough analysis of 16 vertical markets, 24 technology markets, 5 regional markets, and 43 national markets, detailing 630 relevant sub-market aspects in total.



This 2,420-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.



17 years have passed since 9/11, and the global Public Safety & Homeland Security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



Market growth is driven by the following factors:

Terror

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics)

President Trump's national security & law enforcement agenda

Organized crime

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism

The turmoil in the Arab world - the ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and the Shia-Sunni conflict

An invest whatever it takes approach of autocratic and semi-autocratic governments (e.g., Saudi-Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Russia, Turkey) to avoid regime change

High-security spending by governments (e.g., Israel, Brazil, Nigeria) exposed to high risk of terror and/or crime

Climate warming-related natural disasters growth

The Asian-Pacific & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market share during the forecast period. Market analyses by country show that Saudi Arabia, UAE, the U.S.A and Israel are the leading markets in terms of market size per citizen.



Why Buy this Report?



A. Questions answered in the 88 market reports include:

What is the market size and what are the trends of 88 markets & 630 sub-markets during 2017-2024?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the internal security technology & services trends?

What are the 88 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 6 independent key perspectives.



With a highly fragmented market we address the money trail - each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 6 orthogonal viewpoints:



By 24 Technology Market Reports Summaries:

Automatic Border Control (ABC)

Big Data for HLS and public safety

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation

Biometrics

Border & Perimeter Barriers

C2/C4ISR Systems

Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection

Counter-IED Technologies

Cybersecurity

Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents

Electronic Fencing

Emergency Communication

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)

Intelligence Services IT

Intrusion Detection Systems

Metal Detectors

Non-Lethal Weapons

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS

Video Analytics

Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)

X-Ray Screening

By 16 Vertical Market Reports Summaries:

Aviation Security

Border Security

CBRN Security & Safety

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Diplomatic Corp. Security

Immigration Enforcement

Intelligence Agencies

Maritime Security

Mass Transportation Security

Natural Disasters Mitigation

Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)

Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)

Public Events Security

Safe City

Other Vertical Markets

By 43 National Markets:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Italy

Spain

Poland

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Pakistan

Taiwan

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

Integration & Installation

Outsources Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades

By 10 Expenditure Markets:

Pre-purchase Consulting

Outsourced Planning

Software Based Products

Hardware-Based Products

Installation

Integration & Commissioning

Post-Warranty Maintenance

Upgrades & Consumables

Outsourced Training

Other Expenditures

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2017-2024 market

D. The Homeland Market report includes the following 5 appendices:

Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries

Appendix B: Emerging Threats Facing the EU & USA

Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry

Appendix D: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards

Appendix E: Abbreviations

E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).



F. The report provides updated extensive data of 118 leading homeland security and public safety vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.):

3M

3i-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

ABB

Accenture

ACTi Corporation

ADT Security Services

AeroVironment Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence

Airbus Defence and Space

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

ALPHAOPEN

Anixter

Aralia Systems

AT&T Inc.

Augusta Systems

Austal

Avigilon Corporation

Aware

Axis

AxxonSoft

Ayonix

BAE Systems

BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd

BioLink Solutions

Boeing

Bollinger Shipyards, Inc

Bosch Security Systems

Bruker Corporation

BT

Camero

Cassidian

CelPlan

China Security & Surveillance, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Citilog

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Computer Network Limited (CNL)

Computer Sciences Corporation

CrossMatch

Diebold

DRS Technologies Inc.

DVTel

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elsag Datamat

Emerson Electric

Ericsson

ESRI

FaceFirst

Finmeccanica SpA

Firetide

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

G4S

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Hanwha Techwin

Harris Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM

IndigoVision

Intel Security

IntuVision Inc

iOmniscient

IPConfigure

IPS Intelligent Video Analytics

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ISS

L-3 Security & Detection Systems

Leidos, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MACROSCOP

MDS

Mer group

Milestone Systems A/S

Mirasys

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

National Instruments

NEC Corporation

NICE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

ObjectVideo

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

Pivot3

Proximex

QinetiQ Limited

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Salient Sciences

Schneider Electric

SeeTec

Siemens

Smart China (Holdings) Limited

Smiths Detection Inc.

Sony Corp.

Speech Technology Center

Suprema Inc.

Synectics Plc

Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd

Texas Instruments

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Total Recall

Unisys Corporation

Verint

Vialogy LLC

Vigilant Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

