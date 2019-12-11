Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2020-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to grow from $431 Billion in 2018 to $606 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8%
Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2019-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report contains a thorough analysis of 16 vertical markets, 24 technology markets, 5 regional markets, and 43 national markets, detailing 630 relevant sub-market aspects in total.
This 2,420-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
17 years have passed since 9/11, and the global Public Safety & Homeland Security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
Market growth is driven by the following factors:
- Terror
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics)
- President Trump's national security & law enforcement agenda
- Organized crime
- PRC President Xi's internal security policy
- Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism
- The turmoil in the Arab world - the ongoing conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and the Shia-Sunni conflict
- An invest whatever it takes approach of autocratic and semi-autocratic governments (e.g., Saudi-Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Russia, Turkey) to avoid regime change
- High-security spending by governments (e.g., Israel, Brazil, Nigeria) exposed to high risk of terror and/or crime
- Climate warming-related natural disasters growth
The Asian-Pacific & North American markets will continue to dominate the market, holding together over 50% of market share during the forecast period. Market analyses by country show that Saudi Arabia, UAE, the U.S.A and Israel are the leading markets in terms of market size per citizen.
Why Buy this Report?
A. Questions answered in the 88 market reports include:
- What is the market size and what are the trends of 88 markets & 630 sub-markets during 2017-2024?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the internal security technology & services trends?
- What are the 88 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 6 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the money trail - each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 6 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 24 Technology Market Reports Summaries:
- Automatic Border Control (ABC)
- Big Data for HLS and public safety
- Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Mitigation
- Biometrics
- Border & Perimeter Barriers
- C2/C4ISR Systems
- Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
- Counter-IED Technologies
- Cybersecurity
- Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
- Electronic Fencing
- Emergency Communication
- Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
- Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)
- Intelligence Services IT
- Intrusion Detection Systems
- Metal Detectors
- Non-Lethal Weapons
- Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
- Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
- Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS
- Video Analytics
- Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)
- X-Ray Screening
By 16 Vertical Market Reports Summaries:
- Aviation Security
- Border Security
- CBRN Security & Safety
- Critical Infrastructure Protection
- Diplomatic Corp. Security
- Immigration Enforcement
- Intelligence Agencies
- Maritime Security
- Mass Transportation Security
- Natural Disasters Mitigation
- Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
- Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
- Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)
- Public Events Security
- Safe City
- Other Vertical Markets
By 43 National Markets:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Colombia
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- UK
- France
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Germany
- Austria
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- India
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Kazakhstan
- Pakistan
- Taiwan
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
- Product Sales
- Integration & Installation
- Outsources Services
- Planning & Consulting
- Maintenance & Upgrades
By 10 Expenditure Markets:
- Pre-purchase Consulting
- Outsourced Planning
- Software Based Products
- Hardware-Based Products
- Installation
- Integration & Commissioning
- Post-Warranty Maintenance
- Upgrades & Consumables
- Outsourced Training
- Other Expenditures
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2017-2024 market
D. The Homeland Market report includes the following 5 appendices:
- Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries
- Appendix B: Emerging Threats Facing the EU & USA
- Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry
- Appendix D: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards
- Appendix E: Abbreviations
E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).
F. The report provides updated extensive data of 118 leading homeland security and public safety vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.):
- 3M
- 3i-MIND
- 3VR
- 3xLOGIC
- ABB
- Accenture
- ACTi Corporation
- ADT Security Services
- AeroVironment Inc.
- Agent Video Intelligence
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
- ALPHAOPEN
- Anixter
- Aralia Systems
- AT&T Inc.
- Augusta Systems
- Austal
- Avigilon Corporation
- Aware
- Axis
- AxxonSoft
- Ayonix
- BAE Systems
- BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
- BioLink Solutions
- Boeing
- Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
- Bosch Security Systems
- Bruker Corporation
- BT
- Camero
- Cassidian
- CelPlan
- China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
- Cisco Systems
- Citilog
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- Computer Network Limited (CNL)
- Computer Sciences Corporation
- CrossMatch
- Diebold
- DRS Technologies Inc.
- DVTel
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Elsag Datamat
- Emerson Electric
- Ericsson
- ESRI
- FaceFirst
- Finmeccanica SpA
- Firetide
- Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
- G4S
- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Getac Technology Corporation
- Hanwha Techwin
- Harris Corporation
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hexagon AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- IBM
- IndigoVision
- Intel Security
- IntuVision Inc
- iOmniscient
- IPConfigure
- IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
- Iris ID Systems, Inc.
- IriTech Inc.
- Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
- ISS
- L-3 Security & Detection Systems
- Leidos, Inc.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MACROSCOP
- MDS
- Mer group
- Milestone Systems A/S
- Mirasys
- Motorola Solutions, Inc.
- National Instruments
- NEC Corporation
- NICE Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- ObjectVideo
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pelco
- Pivot3
- Proximex
- QinetiQ Limited
- Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
- Raytheon
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Safran S.A.
- Salient Sciences
- Schneider Electric
- SeeTec
- Siemens
- Smart China (Holdings) Limited
- Smiths Detection Inc.
- Sony Corp.
- Speech Technology Center
- Suprema Inc.
- Synectics Plc
- Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
- Texas Instruments
- Textron Inc.
- Thales Group
- Total Recall
- Unisys Corporation
- Verint
- Vialogy LLC
- Vigilant Technology
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology
