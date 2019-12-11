Sbanken has since 2017 offered employees shares in Sbanken ASA with a discount of NOK 1 500 – 3 000 as part of the company’s annual share purchase program. Further reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 25 April 2019 where the minutes from the annual general meeting of Sbanken ASA was announced. The annual general meeting granted the Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA authorisation to purchase own shares.

On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 11 December 2019 purchased 15 620 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase program for employees.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 68.1565 per share. Before distribution to the employees, Sbanken has zero treasury shares.

A total of 15 620 shares were allotted today, 11 December 2019, at a gross price of 68.1565 per share.

Please find enclosed a complete list of primary insiders that availed themselves of the offer, the number of acquired shares on behalf of the primary insiders and their new total shareholding.





Contact details, Investor Relations:

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment