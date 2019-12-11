NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – No Borders Inc. (OTC: NBDR) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/An8it

No Borders chairman and CEO Joseph Snyder joins NNW’s Stuart Smith to explain the Company’s unique business model and the markets in which it operates. No Borders, as a remote work company, specializes in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies designed to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value.

No Borders was founded on the idea that remote work, lean operations, distributed ledgers, and cutting-edge technologies such as the blockchain, AI and IoT can have a “tangible and strategic impact on day-to-day business and on real-world business operations,” Snyder noted in the interview. He also discussed the Company’s reverse merger nearly two years ago and its progress in bringing multiple product lines to market.

“We have a medical division where we sell medical equipment and supplies,” he explained, noting that the company has an estimated 6,000 SKUs of different products and items, ranging in price and variety from $25,000 surgical suites down to $2 tubes and widgets. “We also have a beautiful and, in my humble opinion, the highest quality, most in-depth line of CBD wellness products in America today,” he said, referring to the No Borders Naturals health and wellness division.

Snyder explained that the Company is looking for verticals that have scalable market opportunities, impressive profits and margins, and a set of players that either are so legacy that they are behind the curve of technical adoption or where the market is so early that there are a lot of holes, or places to fill, in the market.

“We believe there’s a huge opportunity with distributive ledger technology,” Snyder stated. No Borders Labs subsidiary has just developed and launched the Company’s proprietary blockchain technology platform for its own use with No Borders Naturals.

After spending more than a year gathering information from some 30,000 medical professionals, it was obvious that one of the most significant needs in the space was a clear, immutable record of what was in products, where they were coming from and what testing they had undergone.

“The No Borders Naturals product line has 100% of our lab tests immutably and permanently recorded on blockchain,” Snyder explained. “They can never be changed. They can’t be change by a retailer, they can’t be changed by us. They are what they are, and the proof is there, and they’re permanently recorded. Consumers get that. That really underpins the overall vision that we have over the long term for the company.”

Snyder concluded the interview with discussion that the technology is vital not just for medical and health and wellness spaces, but for a growing number of industries where providing transparent, immutable and permanent information was valuable.

Listen to the full interview with No Border’s Joseph Snyder at http://nnw.fm/An8it

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC: NBDR ) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets ( www.NoBordersNaturals.com ).

). No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies ( www.MediDentSupplies.com ).

). No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency ( www.NoBordersLabs.com ).

). www.CBDLabChain.com which is a powerful tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform. With a goal to provide consumers with peace of mind, No Borders Labs designed CBD LabChain to record THC, CBD and other lab test data variants with those results easily accessible via QR code linkage as well as a clear “Results Guaranteed With Blockchain” icon, which can be integrated directly into individual product labels.

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co .

About NetworkNewsAudio

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

