VMP PLC - Managers Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Laine Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: VMP Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20191211160136_4

Transaction date: 2019-12-11

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 6.4 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.4 EUR

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@vmp.fi

Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934