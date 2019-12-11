VMP PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 11 DECEMBER 2019 AT 17.55
VMP PLC - Managers Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Laine Capital Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Timo Laine
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: VMP Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20191211160136_4
Transaction date: 2019-12-11
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 6.4 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 6.4 EUR
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@vmp.fi
Certified Advisor: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
VMP Group
Turku, FINLAND
