SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Pebblebee , the creator of leading-edge tracking devices such as Finder 2.0 and BlackCard, has chosen Soracom connectivity to power Found , a revolutionary real-time location tracker for people, valuables and pets.



With over one million devices shipped to date, Pebblebee has quickly established a position as a leader in the field of personal tracking. Found breaks new ground in the space by combining a convenient, miniature form factor with industry-leading range and battery life, allowing on-demand location tracking almost anywhere in the world for up to 12 months on a single charge.

For everyday needs, Found operates in extended-range Bluetooth mode, allowing location over distances of up to 1000 feet. In emergencies, such as a lost or missing pet, Found can access cellular networks to extend that range to any location covered by Soracom LTE-M connectivity, anywhere in the world.

"We’ve created Found to keep track of the things that are too important to lose," said Daniel Daoura, Pebblebee CEO and Founder. "To get it right, we couldn't be limited by the available range of Bluetooth or the power demands of conventional cellular connectivity. Soracom's IoT-optimized LTE-M service enables us to deliver industry-leading battery life while ensuring the greatest possible user experience."

"Asset tracking represents one of the most important categories in IoT today," said Eugene Kawamoto, Soracom Americas CEO. "We're honored to offer innovators like Pebblebee the specialized IoT connectivity solutions they need to advance the state of the art in tracking and bring peace of mind to people and families around the world."

Pebblebee Found is available for preorder now at https://found.pebblebee.com .

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 15,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

About Pebblebee

Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Pebblebee designs and develops location trackers for a variety of consumers and businesses. From connecting people with their loved ones, pets, and valuables, to helping companies better manage their assets and inventory, Pebblebee offers solutions that are iconic and innovative. For more information, visit https://pebblebee.com .

Media Contacts: Jake Martin Soracom