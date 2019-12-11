Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) today announced partnerships with several EOS-based dApps that are moving to WAX. ITAM, Korea’s market-leading mobile games platform, plans to move its entire portfolio of in-game digital assets from EOS to WAX, including Dungeon Princess (ranked #1 in Taiwan’s Google Play and Apple stores), Blue Dawn, Dark Town, Darkside Dungeon and a dozen others.

Citing Prospector’s overnight success, continuing angst over EOS congestion issues, and WAX’s unique attributes as a purpose-built video gaming platform, Dark Country (GA scheduled for 2020); battle game Chain Clash; and KARMA social network also announced plans to move their projects from EOSIO chains to WAX.

Developers interested in replicating or migrating their dApps to WAX can sign up for the 30-day EOS-to-WAX challenge. Ten contestants will receive $2,500, co-marketing programs, and access to a rich set of development resources.

The WAX team reports three significant developments over the past 30 days that are accelerating growth

Prospector’s WAX Game Is An Overnight Success

In its first week, Prospector’s WAX ‘Yukon’ Lands skyrocketed to the most popular dApp on the planet, according to dApp Radar. Prospector’s more than 6,000 daily active users on WAX eclipsed their 2,200 daily active users on the EOS-based version of their game, and set a new all-time record for the game’s most concurrent active users in a 24h period.

According to CEO Nazar Chervinskiy, Prospector’s success demonstrates that there is a large pent up demand for gamers to focus on fun and gameplay rather than on blockchain protocols. “In two clicks, gamers can start earning real money in exchange for the gold they prospect in the WAX game. With WAX Cloud Wallet, there’s no need to learn blockchain security protocols, hassle with private keys, or otherwise deal with the torturous levels of friction associated with most crypto wallets.”

“Compared to the frustration and friction of setting up and onboarding via an EOS wallet, the experience of playing Prospectors on WAX using the WAX Cloud Wallet was as smooth as Barry White wrapped in silk!" added PocketGamer.BIZ editor Jon Jordan, who has used both editions.

Continuing Angst Over EOS Blockchain Congestion Fuels Exodus

Business partners cite a range of factors prompting their shift to WAX but all with one common theme: WAX is in the unique position of offering the benefits of a DPoS blockchain, combined with solutions that solve the pain points experienced by dApps running on other EOSIO blockchains.

“We built our developer SDK and ITAM marketplace on EOSIO with the goal of providing an easy way for existing, high-quality games to offer customers the joys of collecting, searching and transacting in-game value they create,” said ITAM CEO Asung Gill. “However, we felt EOSIO’s slow network speeds, costly transactions, and onerous onboarding process were holding us back from achieving our project goals. We therefore, decided to move our entire portfolio of in-game digital assets to WAX in order to deliver fast and free digital asset transactions while dramatically simplifying the onboarding process -- no crypto knowledge is required.”

“Is EOS the best place currently to run KARMA for both user experience and cost? After going through all of the options and factors involved, we arrived at the conclusion that WAX is the best option for the KARMA project at this time,” explained KARMA co-founder Dallas Rushing.

WAX announces a 30-day, six-step challenge for EOS developers to duplicate or migrate dApps to WAX

WAX is providing a total of $25,000, marketing support, and developer resources to the top 10 challengers. Everyone else who moves an existing EOS dApp onto WAX will be eligible to earn $100 in WAX tokens. Developers can apply here to be considered for the challenge; the deadline is December 18th.

Why EOS dApps Are Shifting to WAX

“This wave of partnerships reflect games developers’ confidence that our purpose-built video gaming network is uniquely qualified to all needs of gamers and games developers alike,” said WAX co-founder William Quigley. More specifically,

WAX has the most consumer-friendly login and onboarding process for dApp customers. Customers can log in and start using dApps with just two clicks, without having to link a third-party wallet. Customers can login using 13 different methods like Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, and VK - localized in over 50 languages.

Earning WAX Staking Rewards offsets developer operational costs. Developers can earn rewards in the form of more WAX Tokens while running their dApps. By voting regularly for WAX Guilds and standby guilds, dApp developers not only contribute to the selection of quality block producers which supports the overall health of the WAX Blockchain, they also earn more WAX Tokens every day.

The WAX Blockchain has a diverse pool of high-quality block producers. The 21 WAX Guilds producing blocks on the WAX Blockchain are the top WAX Guilds determined by the independent Office of the Inspector General, per its WAX Guild Ratings Report.

WAX has an effective and coherent governance model. WAX has a higher rate of voter participation than any other DPoS blockchain because token holders are incentivized to vote. These voters choose the block producers (called WAX Guilds) and soon, proposals submitted to the WAX Worker Proposal System.

About WAX (Worldwide Asset eXchange)

WAX is an all-in-one blockchain platform enabling developers to easily create, sell and trade digital goods to empower businesses to profit from the next era of digital commerce. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter, YouTube, and Telegram.

Worldwide Asset eXchange™, WAX and Crypto Collectibles™ are trademarks and the sole property of Worldwide Asset eXchange. OPSkins™ is a trademark and the sole property of OPSkins Group Inc. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property+mat of their respective owners.

