PISMO BEACH, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Managers of the Broker Public Portal today announced its Board members for 2020. The Broker Public Portal , which is owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs and operates a joint venture with Homesnap , Inc., connects consumer home searchers to over one million real estate professionals in America today through more than 200 MLS agreements.



The five real estate industry leaders joining the Broker Public Portal Board of Managers include Nick Bozovitch, Chief Information Officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services; Chad Gilbert, President and Owner of RE/MAX Suburban; Tom Hosack, CEO, President, and Broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwood Realty Services; Donna Kreps, President of F.C. Tucker Company; and Stan Martin, Chief Operating Officer of Austin Board of REALTORS® and ACTRIS.

“The surging success of the Broker Public Portal attracts real estate industry’s most trusted and forward-looking leaders,” said John Mosey, Chairman of the Broker Public Portal and CEO of NorthstarMLS, a regional MLS serving Minnesota and Western Wisconsin. “We have almost 90 percent of the property listings in America coming from 48 states. The Broker Public Portal with Homesnap has delivered millions of free leads to agents, a number we expect to grow significantly every year. Our new Board of Managers will accelerate the reach of, and our industry’s commitment to the mission of, the Broker Public Portal,” Mosey added.

The Broker Public Portal Board of Managers includes, as it notes in its Charter, a “fair and balanced group of executives who represent the interests of large brokers, medium brokers, small brokers, independent managers and multiple listing service organizations.” The agent count of participating firms establishes the size of brokerages eligible.

2020 New Board members:

● Nick Bozovitch, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

● Chad Gilbert, RE/MAX

● Tom Hosack, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwood Realty Services

● Donna Kreps, F.C. Tucker Company

● Stan Martin, ACTRIS

2020 Board of Managers also includes:

● Alon Chaver, HomeServices of America

● Tim Dain, MARIS

● Craig Cheatham, The Realty Alliance

● Joan Docktor, Fox and Roach Realtors

● Rebecca Jensen, Midwest Real Estate Data

● Craig McClelland, BHGRE Metro Brokers

● Bill Miller, Metrolist

● John Mosey, NorthstarMLS

● Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company

● Pat Shea, Lyon Real Estate

● Gurtej Sodhi, Crye-Leike

● Andy Starck, Starck Real Estate

Each officer term is three years, with about 1/3 of the directors rotating off each year.

About the New Board Members

Nick Bozovitch: Bozovitch is the Vice President of Technology at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Working closely with the executive team, he oversaw all IT operations and technology initiatives in support of the company's growth as it became the third-largest brokerage firm in the United States. Bozovitch also serves in advisory roles for the Allegheny County Airport Authority and the Greater Pittsburgh CIO Group. Before joining Howard Hanna in 2014, he served in key strategic, operational, and technical positions at a large global law firm for more than 13 years.

Chad Gilbert: Gilbert is President and Owner of the rapidly growing RE/MAX Suburban and Precision Title Company. From 2015 to 2016, the company grew by $250 million and was recognized as the No. 1 RE/MAX in Illinois and the No. 14 largest RE/MAX by volume in the country. Gilbert and his wife and co-owner Sarah Gilbert were honored in 2016 with RE/MAX’s “Above the Crowd!” award, which recognizes individuals for their commitment to the RE/MAX brand within their office, the RE/MAX network and their community.

Tom Hosack: Hosack is the CEO, President, and Broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty in southwestern Pennsylvania, as well as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwood Realty Services in northeastern Ohio. With over 1,800 agents and 54 offices, they are ranked No. 1 in market share in their region. Before his 26-year career in real estate, he was the principal of a general contracting company, but has now been in real estate for over 26 years. Currently, Hosack serves as President and board member of West Penn Multi List, top 75 director for NAR, RES board member for NAR, and board member and executive committee member for UpstreamRE, as well as a past Chairman of the Realty Alliance.

Donna Kreps: Kreps is President of Residential Real Estate for F.C. Tucker Company. With over 1,500 agents statewide and over $3.2 billion in sales, it is the largest independent real estate firm in Indiana. It also ranks among the largest independent real estate firms in the nation. She has been with the 100+-year-old firm for over 25 years. She was named Executive VP in 2007, President of the Residential Division 2016, and is the first female executive of the company. She has won numerous awards including the recipient of the coveted Fred C. Tucker Senior Award in 2016. She holds a Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI) designation.

Stan Martin: Martin is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Austin Board of REALTORS® (ABoR) and ACTRIS, which provides MLS services to over 15,000 subscribers in Austin, Texas. He has worked in the MLS industry since 2004, providing a strong combination of product management and operational expertise to organizations. Martin currently serves on The MLS Grid Board of Directors, NAR’s Leading Edge Advisory group, and was appointed by the Council Of MLS to serve on the MLS Technology and Emerging Issue Advisory Board beginning in 2020.

About Broker Public Portal

Broker Public Portal, LLC is a collaborative effort owned and operated by real estate brokerages and MLSs to deliver with Homesnap a better home search experience defined by simplicity, integrity, and common sense. Homesnap provides the same comprehensive, real-time data directly from the MLS used by real professionals, the people who sell homes, not ads. Broker Public Portal with Homesnap is the only national portal that follows industry-defined, pro-consumer Fair Display Guidelines, without display ads from other agents or brokers on one's listings, and all inquiries are sent to the listing agent or broker for free. More information can be found at www.brokerpublicportal.com .

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from over 200 MLS partners to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience while providing over a million agents – 87% of U.S. agents – with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. Homesnap is the highest rated (Apple and Android) home search app and the joint venture partner of the industry-backed Broker Public Portal . The integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

