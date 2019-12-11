TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yangaroo Inc. (TSX-V:YOO, OTCBB:YOOIF, the “Company”), the software leader in work flow management and media distribution solutions, today announces the signing of a multi-year extension with the Academy of Country Music® (ACM®). As part of the extension, The ACM Main Awards, Video Awards, Industry Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Radio Awards submissions and voting procedures will be facilitated through the online Yangaroo Awards solution. Yangaroo Awards streamlines every aspect of award-show management – from submissions, committees, voting to auditing.



The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards™ is dedicated to honoring and showcasing the biggest names and emerging talent in the country music industry. The show is produced for television by dick clark productions and will broadcast LIVE from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at 8:00 PM live ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network.

“Yangaroo has been a diligent and excellent partner to the Academy,” said Nick Di Fruscia, Academy of Country Music Vice President, Awards & Membership. “We’re delighted to continue our successful relationship for years to come.”

“We’re extremely gratified that the Academy has chosen to renew with us,” said Adam Hunt, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Yangaroo Inc. “A multi-year renewal with a high-profile show like the ACM Awards speaks volumes about the confidence shown in the Yangaroo Awards platform and team behind it.”

The ACM Awards and more than 17 other major awards shows now rely on Yangaroo technology, including The GRAMMYS, The Latin GRAMMYS, The Emmys (Daytime, News and Documentary, and Sports), The Golden Globes, The Tony Awards, The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), The BET Awards, The Junos, The BET Hip Hop Awards, and The Soul Train Awards.

About Yangaroo:

Yangaroo is a company dedicated to streamlining digital media work-flow management. Yangaroo’s leading Awards Platform is a secure B2B digital cloud-based solution that provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The Yangaroo Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America’s major awards shows.

Yangaroo has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. Yangaroo trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF. For further information, please contact Gary Moss at 416-534-0607 ext.111 or visit www.yangaroo.com.

