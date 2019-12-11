NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that Bharat Amin has been named executive vice president and chief information officer.



In this newly created position, Amin will be responsible for establishing the company’s information technology and digital strategic direction with a focus on cyber security capabilities through engagement with HII’s executive and division leadership teams. In collaboration with the business units, Amin will lead corporate IT governance and provide functional oversight. He will assume his new role on Jan. 1 and will report to Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO.

“In today’s business environment, the importance of keeping our network communications safe cannot be underscored enough,” Petters said. “Our business relies upon the safety and security of how and what we communicate to our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. In recognition of the critical importance of these efforts, I am announcing the appointment of Bharat.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/bharat-amin

Amin joins the HII executive team after serving as vice president and CIO for Newport News Shipbuilding division since 2014. He has previously held various leadership positions at BAE Systems Inc., including vice president and CIO for BAE Systems’ Land & Armaments sector.

Amin holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University, as well as a master’s degree in industrial engineering and an Executive MBA in International Business and Finance from Rutgers University.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

