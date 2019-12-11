Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fractional Flow Reserve Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Multi-Vessel CAD, Single-Vessel CAD), By Product (Monitoring Systems, Guidewires), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fractional flow reserve market size is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, according to this report, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period.
Widening base of cardiovascular diseases coupled with mounting cases of diabetes in developed as well as developing economies is escalating the growth of the market. Furthermore, launch of novel devices in fractional flow reserve (FFR) market such as guidewires and monitoring systems are also anticipated to aid market growth. For instance, in May 2019, Philips launched IntraSight interventional applications platform. This platform offers comprehensive unit of IVUS, FFR, IFR and co-registration modalities to speed up the routine procedures and simplify complex interventions.
In an independent study by SCAI, in 2019 it was observed that FFR possess the capability to decide the treatment plan for Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) which could be either PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) or CABG (Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting). This is anticipated to help the physicians and provide effective treatment plan to patients, thereby increasing adoption of the same in coming five years.
Moreover, consolidation activities, such as acquisition of St. Jude by Abbott in 2017 in order to increase its foothold in the cardiovascular devices market, is likely to keep the market highly competitive and thereby, augur well for the overall market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Summary
Chapter 3 Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Variable Analysis
3.2 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1 Rise in geriatric population
3.2.2 Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases
3.2.3 FFR guided PCI improves patient outcomes
3.2.4 Increasing in number of product approvals
3.3 Market Restraints Analysis Source: WHO, U.S. CDC, FDA, Investor Presentations, Primary Interviews
3.3.1 Availability of substitutes for FFR devices
3.3.2 Limitations of FFR technology
3.4 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Fractional flow reserve market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)
3.4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 4 Regulatory & Political Forces
4.1 Regulatory Landscape
4.1.1 List of regulations, by country
Chapter 5 Competitive & Vendor Landscape
5.1 Market Participation Categorization
5.1.1 Market leader
5.1.2 Innovators
5.2 Strategic Initiatives & Outcome Analysis
Chapter 6 Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Product Analysis
6.1 Definition and Scope
6.1 Product Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026
6.2 FFR Guidewires
6.3 FFR Monitoring Systems
Chapter 7 Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Application Analysis
7.1 Definition and Scope
7.2 Application Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2026
7.3 Multi-vessel CAD
7.4 Single-vessel CAD
Chapter 8 Fractional Flow Reserve Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Latin America
8.5 MEA
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Company Profiles
10.1.1 Opsens Medical
10.1.2 Abbott
10.1.3 Boston Scientific
10.1.4 Bracco
10.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.1.6 Siemens Healthineers
10.1.7 GE Healthcare
10.1.8 B. Braun Melsungen AG
10.1.9 Terumo Medical Corporation
10.1.10 Medtronic
Chapter 11 Recommendations/Conclusion
