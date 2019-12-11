PORTLAND, ME, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an impressive track record of marketing “wins” for some of the world’s most revered brands, Dave Mathews is the perfect addition to Chief Outsiders, the nation's leading "Executive as a Service" organization comprised of Chief Marketing Officers available on a fractional or interim basis.

As a Chief Outsider, Mathews will work directly with mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations to improve their go-to-market performance, particularly in the areas of digital marketing and ecommerce. He joins more than 60 other Chief Outsiders CMOs who are available on-demand to companies throughout the U.S.

Mathews joins Chief Outsiders on the heels of a lauded and successful career leading direct marketing organizations in the retail, consumer goods and technology industries. As a senior marketer for Dell Computer’s U.S. consumer business, Mathews led a team which hiked annual sales from $250 million to $2+ billion over 24 months via ecommerce and call center channels. Mathews’ efforts led to similar results for Circuit City – where he increased direct sales from $350 million to $1.5 billion over a 28-month period at the electronics retailer. During his tenure, Mathews oversaw the rapid expansion of Fire Dog, the highly profitable services business that competed with Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

With Chief Outsiders, Mathews will focus on engagements with multi-channel organizations serving B2C and B2B customers, helping them to drive demand, increase their customer pipelines and improve marketing ROI.

“Dave has a track record in fostering significant improvements in top- and bottom-line performance, across a diverse set of verticals,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Northeast Team. “He is well versed in all marketing disciplines and industry best practices, and is known for improving marketing funnel performance through digital marketing, ecommerce and omnichannel initiatives."

Mathews earned his B.A. in Economics from the University of Maine.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 65 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

