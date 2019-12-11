NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD OF CYBER1 TO BE PROPOSED

London United Kingdom – 11 December 2019, Cyber Security 1 AB (publ) (“CYBER1”), (Nasdaq:CYB1,OTCQX:CYBNY), a leading supplier of cyber security solutions with operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, is pleased to announce the nomination of two Non-Executive Directors to the CYBER1 Board.

Following current non-executive board members Neira Jones and Lord St John having elected to step down, the Nomination Committee of CYBER1 has been summoned and agreed on two new board members to be proposed.

In anticipation of the recently announced strategic intent of the company, it is the view of the nomination committee that the proposed board members will enhance corporate governance and contribute to solidifying the company’s strategic and commercial acumen within the cyber security industry and specific elements of corporate finance.

Thus, the following non-executive directors have been proposed:

Charles Clark - Chairman of Darkbeam, Non-Executive Advisor of the GDPR Institute, Former Investment Banker (Panmure Gordon) with extensive Corporate Governance experience. Serial Technology Entrepreneur with broad experience in cyber security market.

Antoine Karam, Former Board member CEO of ITWay S.P.A. Mr Karam, a former Investment Banker at Merrill Lynch brings many years of board experience and business development across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

These nominations will, subject to the required notices, be decided on at an EGM of the company’s shareholders to be held no later than the 15th January 2020.

Commenting on the CYBER1 board nominations, major shareholder Kobus Paulsen said: “With our intentions for a listing in the United States as previously announced, CYBER1 is entering a new stage in its evolution. With this in mind, we believe that the proposed board members will bring significant and wide-ranging expertise to the company. Having collaborated with Antoine and Charles individually, I am confident they will all contribute positively to the next key phase for the company’s future. I would like to sincerely thank Neira Jones and Lord St John, for their support and tireless work in helping to take CYBER1 to our current position. It is our intention to add several further nominations in due course, including a number of specific individuals in line with the company’s strategic intent for 2020 in the US.”

This information is information that CYBER1 is obliged to make public, pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 11.12.2019 at 17:30 CET.

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors .

