Oslo, 11 December 2019: The Yara employee share trust ("Stiftelsen For Ansattes Aksjer i Yara") has today purchased 40,200 Yara shares in the market at an average price of NOK 343.3181 per share, as part of Yara's employee share purchase program in Norway. Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500 or NOK 15,000, with a tax-exempt discount of respectively NOK 1,500 or NOK 3,000. Based on the two alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 21 Yara shares at NOK 275.20 per share or 43 Yara shares at NOK 275.20 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 40,439 Yara shares from the Yara employee share trust. Following these transactions, the Yara employee share trust owns 157 Yara shares. The following Yara primary insiders purchased shares:





President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 34,613 Yara shares.



EVP Production Tove Andersen bought 43 shares. Following this purchase she owns 7,862 Yara shares.



EVP Sales & Marketing Terje Knutsen bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 9,531 Yara shares.



EVP Strategy & Supply Chain Pablo Barrera Lopez bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 3,337 Yara shares.



EVP and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 43 shares. Following this purchase she owns 5,795 Yara shares.



EVP and Chief Financial Officer Lars Røsæg bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 3,442 Yara shares.



EVP People & Global Functions Brand Lene Trollnes bought 43 shares. Following this purchase she owns 12,861 Yara shares.



Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 43 shares. Following this purchase she owns 531 Yara shares.



Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 326 Yara shares.



Board member Kari Nøstberg bought 43 shares. Following this purchase she owns 447 Yara shares.



Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 298 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Tove Marie Fløtten bought 43 shares. Following this purchase she owns 219 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Inge Stabæk bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 483 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 326 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Morten Ødegård bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 905 Yara shares.



SVP Investor Relations Thor Giæver bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 4,959 Yara shares.



Head of Internal Risk & Audit Steinar Skar bought 43 shares. Following this purchase he owns 4,174 Yara shares.





Contact:



Thor Giæver, SVP Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com



Kristin Nordal, VP Communications

Mobile: (+47) 900 15 550

E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large. Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act