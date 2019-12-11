



Amsterdam, The Netherlands, December 11, 2019 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis” or the “Company”) (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announces that Scott A. Holmes, the Company’s chief financial officer and member of the Company’s management board, is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Holmes’ resignation will be effective December 31, 2019.

“I want to thank Scott for his contributions to Kiadis; on behalf of the supervisory board and myself, we wish Scott well in his future endeavors,” Arthur Lahr, CEO of Kiadis commented. “Following our recent restructuring, Kiadis is an earlier stage company with a strong management team to advance our Company through our next phase of growth. As such, we do not plan to fill the CFO role as Scott’s responsibilities can be taken over by other management team members, specifically Amy Sullivan and Paul van Hagen.”

Ms. Sullivan joined Kiadis in January 2019 as SVP, corporate affairs and has been promoted to Kiadis’ chief strategy officer responsible for fundraising, investor relations, public affairs and corporate communications. Mr. van Hagen joined Kiadis in 2018 as VP, finance, has been promoted to SVP finance, and will continue to be responsible for the finance function.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis Pharma is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapies for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis Pharma is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis Pharma is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at kiadis.com .

