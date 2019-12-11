LucaVision, named after the company's mascot Luca, launched in May 2019. Augmented reality demonstrates the company's commitment to Industry 4.0. Photo Credit: Kim Bellavance

Allentown, PA, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today JULABO USA, Inc. unveils its next bold move at MJBizCon in Las Vegas, NV. With not a single physical unit in sight, the company integrates holographic imagery into its booth design to project three-dimensional images of its temperature control product portfolio instead.

The projections serve not only as a catalyst to drive new traffic to the booth, but they also demonstrate JULABO USA’s forward-thinking commitment to Industry 4.0 and its decisive impact on the future of the manufacturing industry.

“Although we cater to multiple industries, our product portfolio of temperature control solutions appeals to a very niche market,” says Ralph Juchheim, President of JULABO USA. “Implementing Industry 4.0 directly into our service strategy, and now our marketing strategy, has been a great differentiator of our product and service offerings.”

This isn’t the first time JULABO has experimented with new technology. JULABO’s entry into augmented reality (AR) began with the development of LucaVision, a service solution that integrates Atheer Inc.’s award-winning AR management platform with smart glasses. Originally intended as an AR initiative to assist in product training and remote sales calls, the company soon realized the tremendous value outside of its internal use and benefit.

“LucaVision has become a platform that promises to transform our customer experience entirely,” explained Dirk Frese, VP of Marketing, Sales and Service for JULABO USA. “From installation to remote service repair, augmented reality has the power to drastically decrease customer application downtimes and our environmental footprint. This is a transformational opportunity for enterprise, and we wanted to embody that in our trade show design.”

Businesses are continuing to recognize the huge opportunities of growth offered by digitalization and interconnectedness, which became widely known in 2011 as the next industrial revolution to describe the integration of communication technology in industrial manufacturing. “We are using the holograms as a communications platform, and we hope to increase customer loyalty through our innovative product offerings,” continued Frese.

The holographic technology is made possible by HYPERVSN, incorporating multiple HYPERVSN Solo devices, each consisting of four LED rays that create a 3D holographic image when rotating. Visit julabo.us for more information.

