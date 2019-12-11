Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality, By Therapy (CAR T-Cell, Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes), By Indication (Hematologic Malignancies, Solid Tumors), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global T-cell therapy market size is expected to reach USD 7.51 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 15.4% by 2026.



The landmark approvals of Yescarta and Kymriah have spurred unprecedented advancements in the market. The launch of these breakthrough therapies has bolstered cash inflow for innovation, thereby driving the growth.



Expansion of the market for T-cell therapy significantly relies on shifting preference from first-line stem cell transplants and chemotherapy to third-line CAR T-cell therapy. Moreover, the ever-expanding plethora of medical conditions for which the T cell therapies is projected to bode well for the market growth. Rise in oncological disorders is projected to drive interest as well as investments in the T-cell therapy market in near future.



In contrast with the small-molecule landscape, engineered T cells market landscape is distinguished by an extensive network that encompasses several entities marked by connections academically, financially, and via technology licensing. Research bodies, and manufacturers, and regulators engage in assessing the long-term efficacy and safety of therapies to ensure safe access to patients.



By far, the antigen challenge and linked toxicity concerns have impeded the development of CAR T therapies in non-hematological malignancies. Market players are applying a data-driven approach of exploring this space to mitigate the challenge and expand the usage of T-cell therapy in indication type such as brain cancer and melanoma.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

In the coming years, the number of hospitals implementing CAR T therapies is expected to increase, thereby driving the commercialized business model

Research-based business modality accounted for the highest revenue generation over the past years, attributed to the presence of several research programs

CAR-T cell therapy market share accounted for the larger revenue share of the overall T-cell therapy market in 2018 owing to the highest investment by sponsors in this therapy type

Presence of approved products for B cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia has resulted in the dominance of hematological malignancies in the market

Therapy for solid tumors is expected to emerge as the lucrative source of revenue generation in the forthcoming years

Rising research activities in CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors, particularly, for brain & central nervous system and melanoma, is expected to benefit the key players

North America led the global market in 2018 owing to the presence of a large number of cancer centers engaging in research activities. Moreover, U.S.-based pharma companies like Pfizer Inc. and Celgene Corporation have shifted their focus from conventional drug development to T-cell therapy space

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth with China at the forefront. China has surpassed the number of CAR T clinical trials conducted in U.S. Moreover, Novartis is strategizing to secure approval for Kymriah by China regulatory authorities in the forthcoming years

Gilead Sciences, Novartis AG, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., Celgene Corporation, Sorrento Therapeutics, bluebird bio, and Fate Therapeutics are some key players operating in the market. They engage in mergers and acquisitions with therapy developers. Acquisition of Juno Therapeutics by Celgene in January 2018 and Kite Pharma by Gilead in August 2017 are some notable examples of acquisitions in this market

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Competition Milieu

2.2 Market Snapshot

2.3 Segment Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping for Therapy Type, 2018

3.2 T-Cell Therapy-Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising investment in adoptive T cell transfer approaches of disease treatment

3.2.1.2 Growing competition among market players

3.2.1.3 Approval of Kymriah and Yescarta across various countries

3.2.1.4 Developments in CAR T-cell therapy for solid tumors

3.2.1.5 Technological advancements in manufacturing process

3.2.2 Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1 Regulatory, scientific, and ethical challenges associated with gene therapy

3.2.2.2 High prices of therapies

3.2.2.3 CAR T limitations

3.2.3 Opportunity analysis

3.2.3.1 Facility expansion for cell and gene therapies

3.2.3.2 Rising global financings in gene and cell therapy arena

3.2.3.3 Ongoing developments in viral & non-viral vector manufacturing arena

3.3 Regulatory Landscape

3.3.1 Current and potential future approvals

3.3.2 Frameworks for risk mitigation and safety monitoring

3.3.3 Regulatory framework, by geography

3.3.3.1 U.S.

3.3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3.3 China

3.3.3.4 Japan

3.4 Pricing and Payment Models for Adoptive Cellular Therapies (ACT)

3.4.1 Insurance coverage

3.4.2 Value-based price benchmarks

3.4.3 Alternate payment strategies

3.5 Patent Landscape

3.6 Deals, Funding's, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.6.1 Licensing deals

3.6.2 Merger & acquisition deals

3.6.3 Collaboration & partnerships

3.7 Pipeline Analysis

3.7.1 Clinical trial landscape

3.8 Geographic Mapping of Companies

3.9 Competitive Landscape for CD19directed CART Therapies and Other T-cell therapies

3.10 T-cell Therapy Market-SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.10.1 Political landscape

3.10.2 Economic landscape

3.10.3 Social landscape

3.10.4 Technology landscape

3.11 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.11.1 Supplier bargaining power

3.11.2 Buyer bargaining power

3.11.3 Substitution threat

3.11.4 Threat from new entrant

3.11.5 Competitive rivalry



Chapter 4 T-cell Therapy Market: Modality Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 T-cell Therapy Market: Modality Movement Analysis

4.2 Research

4.3 Commercialized



Chapter 5 T-cell Therapy Market Categorization: Therapy Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 T-cell Therapy Market: Therapy Type Movement Analysis

5.2 CAR T-cell Therapy

5.3 T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based

5.4 Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based



Chapter 6 T-cell Therapy Market Categorization: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 T-cell Therapy Market: Indication Movement Analysis

6.2 Hematologic Malignancies

6.3 Solid Tumors



Chapter 7 T-cell Therapy Market Categorization: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Use-type & Therapy Type

7.1 T-cell Therapy Market Share by Regional, 2018 & 2026

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 MEA



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Novartis AG

8.2.2 Gilead Sciences

8.2.3 bluebird bio, Inc.

8.2.4 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

8.2.5 Sorrento Therapeutics

8.2.6 Fate Therapeutics

8.2.7 Merck KGaA

8.2.8 Pfizer Inc.

8.2.9 Amgen

8.2.10 Celgene Corporation



