Ningxia HAR, China, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- China Mobile Zhongwei Data Center (Ningxia Branch ) has officially debuted. Its use of iCooling@AI solution saved a total of 3.2%, or over 400,000 kWh, of energy in field tests during the first phase of 100% free cooling in winter. Thanks to increased loads, cooling mode switching, and AI learning, China Mobile Zhongwei Data Center (Ningxia Branch ) is expected to save 6 MWh of energy annually, equivalent to 3,000,000 kg of carbon dioxide emissions.



China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) has set a 2022 Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) target, where the country's new large and ultra-large data centers must not exceed 1.4. In response, the data center industry is focused on how to use new technologies and architectures to reduce energy consumption. iCooling@AI and other intelligent technologies optimize data center energy efficiency and form the basis for the China Mobile Zhongwei Data Center (Ningxia Branch ). This joint innovation by China Mobile and Huawei is world class in terms of both scale and efficiency.

Huawei leveraged its AI platform and full-stack cloud computing capabilities to collaborate with China Mobile on an autonomously driven solution for the data center. This infrastructure is self-healing and self-optimizing. Huawei's self-developed DCIM system helped collect and manage the massive volumes of data. Deep learning used neural network algorithms to identify key influencers on PUE and optimize the combination of cooling station, terminal air conditioning and other facility parameters. This combination was adjusted for the current IT load, climate, and other conditions to make the data center as efficient as possible. At present first stage of free cooling, iCooling@AI has reduced the data center PUE by 3.5%. In the second stage of high-load and electric cooling, continuous improvement of PUE modeling is expected to save 5%-8% of energy.

As national pioneer in AI green innovation, the China Mobile Zhongwei Data Center (Ningxia Branch) is also emblematic of China Mobile and Huawei's longstanding partnership. With this practical foray into green and sustainable development, the data center industry is poised to revolutionize, without more hardware investment, it will reduce PUE with cloud computing and AI technology. China Mobile will continue to work with Huawei to optimize the Ningxia Zhongwei Branch, expand the iCooling@AI solution to the rest of the country, and build more green data centers.

