DISCLOSURE OF REGULATORY CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS AS FROM 1st JANUARY 2020
Press release
Paris, 11 December 2019
The European Central Bank notified the level of additional requirement in respect of Pillar 2 (P2R or “Pillar 2 Requirement”) for Societe Generale, which will apply from 1 Janvier 2020. This level remains unchanged and will stand at 1.75% for Societe Generale.
Taking into account the combined regulatory buffers, the CET1 ratio level that would trigger the Maximum Distributable Amount mechanism would be 10.02% as of 1 January 2020 (including 0.27% of countercyclical buffers).
The Group CET1 ratio amounts to 12.5%(1) as of 30 September 2019.
(1) Pro-forma, including the earnings of the third quarter 2019, nets of dividends
Press contacts:
Antoine Lhéritier +33 (0)1 42 13 68 99 antoine.lheritier@socgen.com
Corentin Henry +33 (0)1 58 98 01 75 corentin.henry@socgen.com
Societe Generale
Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.
Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 147,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:
Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.
For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com
Attachment
Société Générale
Paris la Defense cedex, FRANCE
