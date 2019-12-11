FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) today announced that it welcomes James O. Lykins as a Vice President of Capital Markets, effective January 15, 2020. Previously, Jim was an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. from 2015-2019 where he covered the REIT sector. Prior to that beginning in 2014, he was the Acquisitions Manager at Whitestone REIT. He was at Hilliard Lyons from 2000-2014, including 12 years in Equity Research and two years in Investment Banking. Jim graduated from the University of Kentucky with a B.B.A. in Finance and received his MBA from Bellarmine University. His experience will add tremendous value to the overall operations of the Company.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “UMH is proud that Jim will join UMH Properties as Vice President of Capital Markets. He is very familiar with our Company, our investor base and our investment bankers. We look forward to working with Jim to communicate with our investors, analysts and bankers, the value that UMH is adding to our Company each year by upgrading acquisition properties, adding over 800 new rental homes per year and selling over 100 new homes into our communities.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 122 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,000 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

