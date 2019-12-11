Dublin, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Security Market - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
18 years have passed since 9/11, and the global aviation security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts.
New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, NPR Based threat classification, new High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Big Data & Data Analytics, Machine Learning Based automated (EDS & X-ray) image interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and Facial Biometrics passenger identification technolgies will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
This 1,325-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Aviation Security market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 230 relevant submarket aspects in total. Furthermore, the report provides updated extensive data of 146 leading Aviation Security vendors.
Aviation Security market growth is driven by the following factors:
- Aviation travel and cargo industry growth
- New and upgraded airports
- Plans by China to build 234 new airports by 2035
- Terror threats
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and Facial Biometrics passenger identification technologies.
- President Trump's national security agenda
Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the Aviation Security market size and what are the trends of 240 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the Aviation Security submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the Aviation Security decision-makers?
- What drives the Aviation Security customers to purchase aviation security solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the aviation security technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2tt3pg
